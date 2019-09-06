Stocks Modestly Higher As Payroll Growth Slips

Market Movers

Nonfarm Payrolls were a weaker than expected 130,000 vs.160,000 estimated.

Stocks gave up some initial gains after the report but remain modesty higher, adding to recent gains.

Bond yields fell as the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to to 1.56% from 1.60% this morning.

Mike's Commentary

Stocks are modestly higher today, holding on to some of the gains we saw in the futures market pre-open. To me, heading into the session holding on to two days of gains totaling 610 Dow points was a welcome development for bulls. This is despite today's weaker-than-expected headline non-farm payrolls release. Since that's the main narrative for stocks today, let's get right to it.

Yesterday we noted that nonfarm payrolls this year have been a "random number generator" that "could beat or miss by a lot". Well, they did, though not in the direction we thought. With Thursday's ADP private payrolls release, an NFP number north of 200K would not have been out of the realm. Today's release showed that August nonfarm payrolls rose only 130,000 vs. the 160,000 expected, even with 25,000 jobs added via census hiring. Private payroll growth of 96,000 also missed the 150,00 consensus. Manufacturing, retailers, education and health services showed slower growth as construction and business services had solid gains.

So, is job growth slowing? What does this mean for the economy? The Fed's anticipated rate cuts? The smart money is saying not to put too much weight on any one number since other parts of the report were solid, including the "household" survey showing an overall employment increase of 590,000 to 157.9 million. Averaged over three months the NFP is 156,000 and an average of 150,000 should keep the unemployment rate stable - it remains at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings of 0.4% beat the 0.3% consensus estimates. Also the labor force participation rate is currently 63.2%, which may be the most important stat of all. This ties January and February for the highest rates since the Fall of 2013.

So with wage growth, a low / stable unemployment rate and strong participation rate, it's hard to focus too much on any one monthly number, concerning as it may be. A slowing but stable economy is what's expected by GDP forecasts and earnings projections anyway. Stock futures slipped lower momentarily, giving up 30 Dow points of gains and remain up about 80 points as we write. The muted reaction is almost certainly because the report gives slightly more ammo to the rate cut camp, so "bad is good".

The bond market, however, reacted more sharply. We saw the 10-Year Treasury yields drop several basis points, from over 1.6% pre-report to 1.57% afterwards. Stocks and bonds seem to be saying the same thing. Lower growth, lower inflation and a rate cut are all in our future.

Speaking of bonds, another thing we noted yesterday was that 21 investment grade companies issued over $27 billion in debt on Tuesday. The updated number for the week: $74 billion borrowed by corporate america this week alone, the most for any week since records began in 1972 - and Monday was a holiday. On top of that, another $50 billion is expected to be issued this month. The global total is $150 billion in borrowing as companies load up on cheap debt while they can: the average yield on investment grade bonds was 2.77% Wednesday vs. 4.3% in late November. For each $1 billion borrowed, the rate drop equates to $15.3 million in annual interest cost savings according to Bloomberg. If anyone has a spare $1 billion they want to lend me, I can put it to good use - I promise!

Sector performance today initially showed strength in Real Estate and Staples suggesting a flight to safety despite a positive market. Materials and Healthcare are now leading but the market probably significantly higher unless Tech and Communications Services (heavily weighted by tech companies) move higher.

Sector Recap

Brian's Technical Take

Yesterday's "risk-on" breakout in equities was accompanied by a sharp decline in safe haven treasuries. The TLT UST 20+ year duration ETF declined 1.8% for its biggest one-day selloff since March 2017. And while the S&P 500 came within 1.5% of its all-time highs, the 10YR UST yield managed to spike as high as 1.61%, this is well below last month's highs up around the 2.05% level.

