Stocks Mixed on Earnings, Tech Investigation

Market Movers

Stocks began weaker on earnings and the antitrust investigation into tech company power

June New Home Sales grew less than expected, 646,000 vs. 658,000 estimated.

Boeing news if potential MAXX shutdown hurt the Dow further in the late morning

Mike's Commentary

Stocks fell at the outset this morning as Boeing and Caterpillar earnings set a negative tone and the news of an antitrust investigation into large tech companies weighed on stocks.

The U.S. Justice Department announced a broad antitrust review into whether the companies are using their power to thwart competition. The department's antitrust division disclosed plans to scrutinize tech platforms over the question of whether they've become too big and powerful. The department didn't specify which firms it would look at but strongly suggested Facebook, Google and Amazon are among them.

Given the outsized weighting of Tech and it's market-leading performance YTD, this news has the potential to weigh on stocks. Still today the weakness can largely be traded to three stocks. A close look at the broad indices shows that while the Dow is currently down more than 100 points, the S&P 500 is flat and the Nasdaq Composite is at a record as we write.

Boeing, Caterpillar and United Health are the three most heavily weighted stocks in the Dow. If you remove the impact of these, the index would be positive. At 11 am, news that a shutdown of the MAXX production line is a possibility hurt the Dow (and stocks) further, with the index falling to -150 in short order from the -70 as it clawed back from earlier losses.

So, we've had mostly modest moves over the past few days. And keep in mind that most of the incremental news that hits the wires is at the margin. The Fed's expected rate cut in a week is supporting stocks. Unless the Q2 or second hal f earnings narrative changes dramatically, stocks seem to be range bound. In fact, with further cuts on the horizon, the path of least resistance for shares has been up.

As expected the Mueller hearings and U.K.'s change in prime minister has not impacted stocks today.

New home sales disappointed, coming in at 646,000 in June vs. 658,000 expected and a decline of about 8%. May's New home sales were also revised lower (to 604,000 from 626,000). On top of the existing home sales numbers yesterday (90% of the market), the weakness in the housing sector is hard to overlook. Despite low rates, wage gains and low unemployment, finding affordable properties seems to be a challenge.

U.S. Crude Inventories fell 10.8 million barrels, much more than the 4.4 million draw that was expected. Crude Oil shot up $0.50 to over $57.50 when the news hit the wires. Energy, as a result, is the leading sector today.

Sector Recap

Brian's Technical Take