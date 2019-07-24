Stocks Mixed on Earnings, Tech Investigation

Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Market Movers
- Stocks began weaker on earnings and the antitrust investigation into tech company power
- June New Home Sales grew less than expected, 646,000 vs. 658,000 estimated.
- Boeing news if potential MAXX shutdown hurt the Dow further in the late morning
Mike's Commentary
Stocks fell at the outset this morning as Boeing and Caterpillar earnings set a negative tone and the news of an antitrust investigation into large tech companies weighed on stocks.
The U.S. Justice Department announced a broad antitrust review into whether the companies are using their power to thwart competition. The department's antitrust division disclosed plans to scrutinize tech platforms over the question of whether they've become too big and powerful. The department didn't specify which firms it would look at but strongly suggested Facebook, Google and Amazon are among them.
Given the outsized weighting of Tech and it's market-leading performance YTD, this news has the potential to weigh on stocks. Still today the weakness can largely be traded to three stocks. A close look at the broad indices shows that while the Dow is currently down more than 100 points, the S&P 500 is flat and the Nasdaq Composite is at a record as we write.
Boeing, Caterpillar and United Health are the three most heavily weighted stocks in the Dow. If you remove the impact of these, the index would be positive. At 11 am, news that a shutdown of the MAXX production line is a possibility hurt the Dow (and stocks) further, with the index falling to -150 in short order from the -70 as it clawed back from earlier losses.
So, we've had mostly modest moves over the past few days. And keep in mind that most of the incremental news that hits the wires is at the margin. The Fed's expected rate cut in a week is supporting stocks. Unless the Q2 or second hal f earnings
narrative changes dramatically, stocks seem to be range bound. In fact, with further cuts on the horizon, the path of least resistance for shares has been up.
As expected the Mueller hearings and U.K.'s change in prime minister has not impacted stocks today.
New home sales disappointed, coming in at 646,000 in June vs. 658,000 expected and a decline of about 8%. May's New home sales were also revised lower (to 604,000 from 626,000). On top of the existing home sales numbers yesterday (90% of the market), the weakness in the housing sector is hard to overlook. Despite low rates, wage gains and low unemployment, finding affordable properties seems to be a challenge.
U.S. Crude Inventories fell 10.8 million barrels, much more than the 4.4 million draw that was expected. Crude Oil shot up $0.50 to over $57.50 when the news hit the wires. Energy, as a result, is the leading sector today.
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
The large cap equity indices are recently coming off fresh all times highs but not all sectors are there with them. The S&P 500 industrials sector index (S5INDU) fits the large cap description with 68 constituents and an average and median market cap of $36B and $25B. This index of large cap, multi-nationals made its all-time high wayyyy back in January 2018 and has since been facing headwinds from the global economic slowdown and strong greenback.
Yesterday's debt deal provided a lift in the U.S. dollar close to multi-year highs. Meanwhile PMI and ISM data, both overseas and at home in the U.S., have yet to show any credible signs of a rebound in manufacturing.
On the surface there does not appear to be much to look forward to from a fundamental perspective. From a technical perspective there appears to be reasons for optimism.
At its all-time high in January 2018 the industrials index reached extreme "overbought" technicals with a daily RSI of 81, a 14 year high. A period of corrective price action was expected and the group has seen that and then some. The price action over this time has formed a large continuation pattern (IHS) which price is now beginning to test the neckline.
The resolution of this pattern could certainly take some time, but the setup looks interesting to say the least. I suspect a bearish reversal in the U.S. dollar may be need in order to get the upside breakout with strong momentum. That likely will be up to the Fed and the size and methodology of this upcoming easing cycle.
Click the image for larger view
