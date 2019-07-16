Stocks Mixed on Earnings and Economic Data

NASDAQ Composite -0.17% Dow +0.02% S&P 500 -0.13% Russell 2000 +0.55%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1352 / Decliners: 910

Market Volume (First Hour) +3.3%



WTI Crude: +0.0%, Gold -0.2% , 10yr Treasury 2.1288%

Market Movers

Import Price Index fell 0.9% in June while May was revised higher to 0%, and export prices fell 0.7%, well more than expected.

Retail Sales gained 0.4% in June and May was revised 0.1% lower to 0.4%.

Retail Sales Control Group rose to 0.7% in June, more than double expectations, and May was revised 0.1% higher.

Manufacturing Production rose 0.4% versus consensus of 0.3%

Capacity Utilization fell to 77.8% from 78.1%

NAHB Housing Market Index rose to 65 from 64 in May

Steve's Commentary

Tuesday's market is similar to yesterday with the Nasdaq, Dow and S&P-500 little changed, but today the R2K index is 0.55% higher. Brian's technical piece below offers some interesting insights into the Russell Index. Market volumes out of the gate are about 3% stronger than yesterday, but volumes have been consistently below average since July 1st. Earnings results and economic data are the main drivers with plenty of data for investors to sort through.

On the earnings front, are money center banks JP Morgan, beating on top and bottom lines but lowered its net interest income outlook; Goldman Sachs also beat on top and bottom lines; and Wells Fargo also beat but said FY19 expenses will be at the high end of the expected range. JP Morgan is trading 0.3% higher, Goldman is up 1.8% and Wells Fargo is off 1.6%. Also today, trucking and logistics firm JB Hunt beat on revenues and EPS and trades 8% higher; Charles Schwab beat on the top line with in-line revenues, and trades 3.5% higher; Domino's Pizza shares are off nearly 8% after reporting weaker revenues across all segments; and Wintrust Financial is off 6.5% after missing on earnings and higher expenses.

Although earnings are front and center, the rate debate hasn't gone away. Now that the Fed seems inclined to cut rates, the economic data suddenly looks much healthier that it did in recent months. That is the case with today's batch of economic data, and in response the dollar rallied and treasuries declined as yields spiked with the 10-year treasury now yielding 2.127%. On the heels of strong results in May, retail sales in June easily surpassed expectations. Top-line retail sales grew 0.4% in June versus consensus of just 0.2%, and ex-autos sales also grew 0.4% versus consensus of 0.1%. The sales control group excludes car dealers, food services, gas stations and building-material stores, and this measure grew 0.7% in June while analyst expected just an 0.3% gain. Furthermore, May's control group reading was revised higher by 0.1%. Next up is Manufacturing Production, which increased 0.4% versus analyst consensus of 0.3%. Total industrial production, which includes mines and utilities, was flat in June and missed the 0.1% gain expected.

Not all the data was rosy of course. Capacity utilization, a reflection of the amount that factories are in use, fell to 77.9% in June from 78.1%. Factory production declined to a 2.2%% annual rate, the lowest since 2016, and Fed regional surveys generally reflect softening conditions in June. If Shakespeare were the Fed Chairman he might say - to cut, or not to cut, that is the question.

One potential speed bump for the market is the federal government, which runs out of money in September. House Speaker Pelosi says that she wants agreement in place before congress breaks for summer recess. That sounds reasonable enough, except that we only have eleven days including today and a weekend before Congress departs. Regardless, this is something to keep in the back of your mind.

The sector view is mixed with Materials leading with an impressive 0.9% gain while Industrials follow with a 0.8% advance. At the other end are Utilities, down 0.6% and Healthcare and Technology, both off 0.3%. In the commodity pits WTI crude oil gains 0.5% and partially recoups yesterday's losses, but natgas is off 0.3%. Gold eases by 0.1% and the dollar index advances 0.4%.

After the bell look for results from CSX, Cintas and Unite Airlines, and in the morning expect Abbott and Bank of America among others. Other than housing starts and building permits, the main economic item tomorrow is the Feb Beige Book, due at 2 PM EDT.

Sector Recap

Brian's Technical Take