Stocks Mixed on Earnings and Economic Data

Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 12:31 PM, EST
- NASDAQ Composite -0.17% Dow +0.02% S&P 500 -0.13% Russell 2000 +0.55%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 1352 / Decliners: 910
- Market Volume (First Hour) +3.3%
- WTI Crude: +0.0%, Gold -0.2% , 10yr Treasury 2.1288%
Market Movers
- Import Price Index fell 0.9% in June while May was revised higher to 0%, and export prices fell 0.7%, well more than expected.
- Retail Sales gained 0.4% in June and May was revised 0.1% lower to 0.4%.
- Retail Sales Control Group rose to 0.7% in June, more than double expectations, and May was revised 0.1% higher.
- Manufacturing Production rose 0.4% versus consensus of 0.3%
- Capacity Utilization fell to 77.8% from 78.1%
- NAHB Housing Market Index rose to 65 from 64 in May
Steve's Commentary
Tuesday's market is similar to yesterday with the Nasdaq, Dow and S&P-500 little changed, but today the R2K index is 0.55% higher. Brian's technical piece below offers some interesting insights into the Russell Index. Market volumes out of the gate are about 3% stronger than yesterday, but volumes have been consistently below average since July 1st. Earnings results and economic data are the main drivers with plenty of data for investors to sort through.
On the earnings front, are money center banks JP Morgan, beating on top and bottom lines but lowered its net interest income outlook; Goldman Sachs also beat on top and bottom lines; and Wells Fargo also beat but said FY19 expenses will be at the high end of the expected range. JP Morgan is trading 0.3% higher, Goldman is up 1.8% and Wells Fargo is off 1.6%. Also today, trucking and logistics firm JB Hunt beat on revenues and EPS and trades 8% higher; Charles Schwab
beat on the top line with in-line revenues, and trades 3.5% higher; Domino's Pizza shares are off nearly 8% after reporting weaker revenues across all segments; and Wintrust Financial is off 6.5% after missing on earnings and higher expenses.
Although earnings are front and center, the rate debate hasn't gone away. Now that the Fed seems inclined to cut rates, the economic data suddenly looks much healthier that it did in recent months. That is the case with today's batch of economic data, and in response the dollar rallied and treasuries declined as yields spiked with the 10-year treasury now yielding 2.127%. On the heels of strong results in May, retail sales in June easily surpassed expectations. Top-line retail sales grew 0.4% in June versus consensus of just 0.2%, and ex-autos sales also grew 0.4% versus consensus of 0.1%. The sales control group excludes car dealers, food services, gas stations and building-material stores, and this measure grew 0.7% in June while analyst expected just an 0.3% gain. Furthermore, May's control group reading was revised higher by 0.1%. Next up is Manufacturing Production, which increased 0.4% versus analyst consensus of 0.3%. Total industrial production, which includes mines and utilities, was flat in June and missed the 0.1% gain expected.
Not all the data was rosy of course. Capacity utilization, a reflection of the amount that factories are in use, fell to 77.9% in June from 78.1%. Factory production declined to a 2.2%% annual rate, the lowest since 2016, and Fed regional surveys generally reflect softening conditions in June. If Shakespeare were the Fed Chairman he might say - to cut, or not to cut, that is the question.
One potential speed bump for the market is the federal government, which runs out of money in September. House Speaker Pelosi says that she wants agreement in place before congress breaks for summer recess. That sounds reasonable enough, except that we only have eleven days including today and a weekend before Congress departs. Regardless, this is something to keep in the back of your mind.
The sector view is mixed with Materials leading with an impressive 0.9% gain while Industrials follow with a 0.8% advance. At the other end are Utilities, down 0.6% and Healthcare and Technology, both off 0.3%. In the commodity pits WTI crude oil gains 0.5% and partially recoups yesterday's losses, but natgas is off 0.3%. Gold eases by 0.1% and the dollar index advances 0.4%.
After the bell look for results from CSX, Cintas and Unite Airlines, and in the morning expect Abbott and Bank of America among others. Other than housing starts and building permits, the main economic item tomorrow is the Feb Beige Book, due at 2 PM EDT.
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
There is no shortage of concerns and risks out there in the marketplace that have many questioning the move to new highs in the large cap equity indices. Whether it be the global economy, trade wars, BREXIT, Iran, Korea, falling inflation, slowing corporate earnings growth, etc, there are plenty of skeptics calling gloom and doom.
If you listened in on JP Morgan's earnings call
this morning you probably picked up on a theme repeated numerous times throughout - the U.S. consumer is healthy and doing "quite well". Today's retail sales data for June supports that commentary with the core sales (ex auto and gas) +0.7% vs. consensus expectations for 0.3%. The strong sales data was evident through a wide set of categories suggesting broad household demand is robust. Annualized sales growth accelerated to 7.5% in Q2 from just 1.2% in Q1.
Consumer spending makes up ~70% of U.S. economic activity. The initial release of Q2 GDP is due out on July 26th and consensus is looking for a gain of 1.8% following 3.1% growth in Q1. A stronger than expected report should bode well for confidence, may embolden the administration with its stance on trade, and at the same time could complicate matters at the following week's FOMC. Regarding the latter I would say that is a good problem for our central bankers who may not need to ease as much in the quarters ahead. That scenario could steepen the curve and bode well for the greenback, rate sensitive financials, and possibly small cap stocks which have been underperforming over the last 18-months.
Small caps underperformed large caps for most of the secular bull market throughout the 80's and 90's, yet on an absolute basis they still performed well. Yet while the large cap indices (NDX, SPX, INDU) are making new all-time highs, the small cap Russell 2000 (RTY) remains more than 11% from its 2018 highs. Eventually the RTY needs to get pick up the performance on an absolute basis. If the U.S. consumer is ratcheting up its spending, that should help.
Over the near term the RTY needs to get back above the 1,600 - 1,620 range which has been a clearly defined resistance level since October 2018. The "false breakout" above it in early May lasted no more than two sessions before price made a "lower low" into early June. The major moving averages (50, 100, 150, and 200-day sma's) are now clustering in a narrow 2% range, 1,517 - 1,552, just below price and so far in July are proving to be reliable support. Now we need a catalyst for an upside breakout.
Click the image for larger view
Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:
Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.
Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.
Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.
Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq's Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).
Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.