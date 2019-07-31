Stocks Little Changed Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Decision

NASDAQ Composite +0.29% Dow +0.08% S&P 500 +0.11% Russell 2000 +0.71%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1529 / Decliners: 843

Today's Volume (vs. Tuesday) +24.47%



Crude +0.65% , Gold -0.04%

Market Movers

The weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index declined 1.4% following a 1.9% decline in the prior week.

July US ADP Employment +156K vs. consensus +150K (June revised to +112K from +102K)

Q2 US Employment Cost Index +0.6% vs. consensus +0.7%

July US Chicago PMI 44.4 vs. consensus 51.5

Goldman raised its price target on the benchmark S&P 500 to 3100 while lowering its eps estimate from 6% to 3%

Charlie's Commentary

The wait is almost over. Today is officially "Fed Day" and at 2:00 pm ET we will have an official Federal Reserve statement on current monetary policy followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 pm ET. Until that time traders will be sitting on their hands, not willing to commit to a strategy prior to the press conference. The market has all but priced in a 25bps cut so the "wild card" if you will in traders minds will be the press conference. What will the Chairman say about the Committee's deliberations, the health of the economy, willingness to act further if necessary etc. This has been the dominant theme in the market place for the last several weeks and while the trade war is heating up again it plays second fiddle to the Fed today. So we will move on for now and cover some of the events from this morning that are shaping the direction of the market but fully realize this could all change during the afternoon.

Markets got off to a decent but measured start this morning fueled by a combination of decen t earnings and solid economic reports. Second quarter beats and higher forward looking guidance by industry bellwethers Apple and GE have maintained an earnings season that has been relatively upbeat albeit on greatly reduced expectations. The overall investor concern coming into this season was not the actual second quarter results per se, but what their forward looking comments would be. By in large companies have either confirmed forward looking estimates or guided higher. To date nearly 60% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings. Of those companies, 76% have posted stronger-than-forecast quarterly profits, according to FactSet. As we get closer to the noon hour the markets have given back much of their gains early on as traders prepare for the Fed announcement.

The positive earnings drum seems to be drowning out the disappointing results from the latest US / China Trade talks recently completed in Shanghai. The talks essentially consisted of a dinner and a morning meeting before the US delegation headed back to the United States with no agreement in hand. The Chinese news agency Xinhua did release a statement indicating talks would continue. The two sides conducted "frank, efficient and constructive in-depth exchanges" on major economic and trade issues, and they discussed that China will increase its purchase of American farm goods and the U.S. will create "favorable conditions" for it. They further added that "high level" talks would continue in Washington D.C. in September

The economic calendar was relatively light this morning kicking off the day with the mortgage application index for the week ending July 26th falling 1.4% after falling 1.9% the prior period. This is the fifth consecutive week applications have fallen. Purchases are down 3.0% after falling 1.6% the prior week. On what is the first of three reports covering the employment environment ADP released their private payrolls for July. Private payrolls increased by 156,000, slightly higher than estimate after a revised 112,000 gain in June. Gains were led by large businesses while hiring at smaller firms was moderate. By industry, professional and business services grew the most, with 44,000 new jobs. Education and health services was next with 37,000 while trade, transportation and utilities rose 27,000.. This report precedes the Labor Department's report on Friday which is expected to show that payrolls increased by 165,000 in July. In a measure of business activity in the Chicago area, US July Chicago MNI fell to 44.4 after a reading of 49.7 the prior period.

Oil is rising for a fifth day in a row on a drop in US inventories and on the expectation that the Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs. According to the American Petroleum Institute, crude inventories fell by 6 million barrels to 443 million barrels in the week ended July 26, against a forecast for a drop of 2.6 million. Gold is also holding steady today on track for a third straight monthly gain as an interest rate cut would lower the cost of holding non yielding gold, making it more attractive.

From a sector perspective, earnings are driving the best performers with Real Estate (+0.30%), Technology(+0.21%) and Healthcare (+0.07%) leading and Consumer Staples (-0.58%), Basic Materials (-0.46%) and Financials (-0.33%) lagging.

Sector Recap

