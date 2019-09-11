Stocks Higher on Trade Optimism

NASDAQ Composite +0.70% Dow +0.30% S&P 500 +0.33% Russell 2000 +1.03%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1610 / Decliners: 730

Today's Volume (vs. Tuesday) -16.01%



Crude -0.64% , Gold +0.24%

Market Movers

MBA Mortgage Applications for the period ending 9/6 came in at 2.0% vs. prior -3.1%

August US PPI +0.1% vs. consensus +0.1%; August ex-Food & Energy +0.3% vs. consensus +0.2%.

Wholesale Inventories climb 0.2% in July, in line with consensus while sales were flat

DOE reports crude oil inventories (6.91M) barrels vs consensus (2.9M) barrels

Hong Kong Exchange makes $36.6 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange

Charlie's Commentary

Equities finished in mixed territory yesterday staging a late day rally erasing earlier losses. A lot of the late day buying was in the under-owned value/cyclical stocks. Much has been made lately of the recent rotation in the market. Value is Vogue at the moment with previously favored momentum stocks left on the sideline. Perhaps no better example of this was in the performance of two ETF's. Bespoke Investments noted that on Monday the MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) rose 1.8% on Monday and continued to climb by 1.4% yesterday. In contrast the MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) fell 1.7% on Monday and continued to fall 1.5% yesterday. Monday's divergence between the value and momentum ETF was the largest since its inception on 2013. The shift in investor sentiment is front and center as growth stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. The MTUM ETF is up more than 130% during that five year period while the more conservative VLUE ETF has gained 70%. Will this trend continue? We shall see.

Stocks have come out of the gate in cautious territory this morning following modest gains in Europe and Asia. Trade remains an underlying theme for the market as China released a tariff exception list on certain US products earlier this morning. Despite that conciliatory gesture US companies remain skeptical of any near term resolution and continue to make contingency plans away from China as a result. Investors remain cautiously optimistic in the market awaiting several policy announcements later this week and next. Specifically the ECB will be meeting this Thursday, widely expected to cut interest rates while reviewing all options that will include quantitative easing. Next week both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will be meeting to discuss monetary policy. Domestically, market expectations for a September rate cut are at 91.2%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

On the economic front US producer prices rose in August. The Labor Departmen t report ed that producer price index rose by 0.1% last month due to a rise in the cost of services that offset a drop in the price of goods that was the largest in seven months. In the twelve months since August, the producer price index has risen 1.8% after increasing 1.7% in July. Core producer prices that strips out volatile food and fuel increased 2.3% in August from a year earlier which topped consensus estimates. The Fed tracks core personal consumption expenditures as it reviews monetary policy. The core PCE price index increased 1.6% on a year over year basis in July. The U.S. central bank is largely expected to lower rates in a meeting next week.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, total application volume rose by 2% last week compared to the prior week. Volume was up 69% compared the same week last year when interest rates were much higher. It appears that low rates, more moderate home prices and anxious sellers are bringing buyers back to the market.

According to the Commerce Department, wholesale inventories for the month of July rose 0.2% rising from a small decline the prior month. An increase in inventories adds to gross domestic product. The ratio of inventories to sales (how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand) was unchanged at 1.36%.

Turning to the commodity space, oil is falling despite a reported sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks. The Department of Energy recently reported a draw of 6.91 million barrels vs. the consensus 2.9 million barrels. Data recently from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week by 7.2 million barrels, more than twice the amount analysts had forecast. Iraq's oil minister said that OPEC exporting countries would discuss deepening cuts when they meet on Thursday. He said OPEC had discussed cuts of 1.6 million to 1.8 million bpd, when considering output curbs last year. Gold prices are creeping up today after being down for four consecutive days as investors buy the dip ahead of expectations that the European Central Bank will cut rates and provide stimulus.

Turning to sector performance, Energy lead currently up by +0.94% followed by Communications (+0.53 ) and Technology (+0.47). Lagging are Real Estate (-0.48), Financials (-0.06) and Consumer Discretionary (0.01).

Sector Recap

