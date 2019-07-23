Stocks Higher on Earnings, Debt Deal

Market Movers

Positive earnings from a number of large companies credited with positive stock momentum

A debt ceiling deal is also being credited with helping sentiment

The IMF reduced global growth projections again

Mike's Commentary

Stocks moved higher this morning on positive earnings and a debt ceiling deal. In addition to removing the uncertainty of a debt ceiling showdown, the debt deal lets federal dollars flow to defense and other domestic programs, which is stimulative.

Earnings from Coca-Cola (KO), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and United Technologies (UTX) and others helped futures move about 100 Dow points higher pre-open and stocks have held these gains since. These are among the 28 S&P 500 companies reporting today, giving analysts lots of data to digest. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained after positive reports from UBS, Santander and Hermes among others while European automakers were strong as well. After the close we'll have reports from Chubb Corp. (CB), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Visa (V) to name a few.

Boris Johnson was officially named by the Conservative Party as Prime Minister Theresa May's replacement. The news kept the British Pound lower as the U.S. Dollar rose for a fourth day despite the debt deal.

In other news that's not really moved the market but has the potential to do so:

Oil prices stabilized after rising 1.7% over tensions in the Persian gulf as Britain called for a European naval mission to counter Iran's piracy. Also, speaking of the U.K., Boris Johnson was officially named by the Conservative Party as Prime Minister Theresa May's replacement. The British pound stayed lower and the U.S Dollar rose for a fourth day and Treasury yields were little changed. This is despite the debt ceiling deal mentioned above. I guess this means no one seriously thought we'd stop running trillion dollar a year deficits. You can read more about the dollar in Brian's "Technical Take" below.

As mentioned yesterday, U.S./China trade headlines have been more positive lately. There was a meeting between senior administration officials and US tech firms on Monday as Chinese state media hail signs of progress in alleviating the supply ban on Huawei. China has also reportedly begun making good on boosting its purchases of U.S. farm products, and senior officials on both sides are reportedly on track for face-to-face talks next week.

Brexit (sigh, whatever…)

Also, filed under no one seems to care…. The IMF reduced its global growth outlook - already the lowest since the financial crisis - suggesting that policy "missteps" on trade and Brexit could derail a projected rebound. The world economy will expand 3.2% this year and 3.5% next year, both down 0.1% from April projections. According to news reports, a growth rate below 3.3% would be the weakest since 2009. The IMF also slashed expectations for growth in the global volume of trade in goods and services, reducing its estimate by 0.9 point to 2.5% in 2019.

Still also due to report this week are Amazon.com, Alphabet, Unilever, Caterpillar, McDonald's and Boeing among many others.

The economic calendar is light today with the highlight being June Existing Home Sales, which were reported at 5.27 million, slightly below the 5.32 survey estimate. However, May's sales were revised upward from 5.34 million to 5.36 million. The 1.7% decline from May's figure continues a trend of limited supply of properties restraining demand. Thursday brings the ECB's policy decision. Economists widely expect officials to signal their readiness to cut interest rates and potentially broaden stimulus. Some see the chance of an immediate rate cut. So in case you are wondering why the U.S. is looking at rate cuts despite a decent economy, this is one reason why.

Among sector performance, Materials are leading on strength in paper, packaging and chemicals. Staples are outperforming on select computing and beverage upside. Financials are seeing a bank rally. Meanwhile healthcare is weaker hurt by managed care stocks.

Sector Recap

Click the image for larger view

Brian's Technical Take