Stocks Higher on Earnings, Debt Deal

Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Market Movers
- Positive earnings from a number of large companies credited with positive stock momentum
- A debt ceiling deal is also being credited with helping sentiment
- The IMF reduced global growth projections again
Mike's Commentary
Stocks moved higher this morning on positive earnings and a debt ceiling deal. In addition to removing the uncertainty of a debt ceiling showdown, the debt deal lets federal dollars flow to defense and other domestic programs, which is stimulative.
Earnings from Coca-Cola (KO), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and United Technologies (UTX) and others helped futures move about 100 Dow points higher pre-open and stocks have held these gains since. These are among the 28 S&P 500 companies reporting today, giving analysts lots of data to digest. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained after positive reports from UBS, Santander and Hermes among others while European automakers were strong as well. After the close we'll have reports from Chubb Corp. (CB), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Visa (V) to name a few.
Boris Johnson was officially named by the Conservative Party as Prime Minister Theresa May's replacement. The news kept the British Pound lower as the U.S. Dollar rose for a fourth day despite the debt deal.
In other news that's not really moved the market but has the potential to do so:
- Oil prices stabilized after rising 1.7% over tensions in the Persian gulf as Britain called for a European naval mission to counter Iran's piracy. Also, speaking of the U.K., Boris Johnson was officially named by the Conservative Party as Prime Minister Theresa May's replacement. The British pound stayed lower and the U.S Dollar rose for a fourth day and Treasury yields were little changed. This is despite the debt ceiling deal mentioned above. I guess this means no one seriously thought we'd stop running trillion dollar a year deficits. You can read more about the dollar in Brian's "Technical Take" below.
- As mentioned yesterday, U.S./China trade headlines have been more positive lately. There was a meeting between senior administration officials and US tech firms on Monday as Chinese state media hail signs of progress in alleviating the supply ban on Huawei. China has also reportedly begun making good on boosting its purchases of U.S. farm products, and senior officials on both sides are reportedly on track for face-to-face talks next week.
- Brexit (sigh, whatever…)
- Also, filed under no one seems to care…. The IMF reduced its global growth outlook - already the lowest since the financial crisis - suggesting that policy "missteps" on trade and Brexit could derail a projected rebound. The world economy will expand 3.2% this year and 3.5% next year, both down 0.1% from April projections. According to news reports, a growth rate below 3.3% would be the weakest since 2009. The IMF also slashed expectations for growth in the global volume of trade in goods and services, reducing its estimate by 0.9 point to 2.5% in 2019.
Still also due to report this week are Amazon.com, Alphabet, Unilever, Caterpillar, McDonald's and Boeing among many others.
The economic calendar
is light today with the highlight being June Existing Home Sales, which were reported at 5.27 million, slightly below the 5.32 survey estimate. However, May's sales were revised upward from 5.34 million to 5.36 million. The 1.7% decline from May's figure continues a trend of limited supply of properties restraining demand. Thursday brings the ECB's policy decision. Economists widely expect officials to signal their readiness to cut interest rates and potentially broaden stimulus. Some see the chance of an immediate rate cut. So in case you are wondering why the U.S. is looking at rate cuts despite a decent economy, this is one reason why.
Among sector performance, Materials are leading on strength in paper, packaging and chemicals. Staples are outperforming on select computing and beverage upside. Financials are seeing a bank rally. Meanwhile healthcare is weaker hurt by managed care stocks.
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
The greenback is broadly higher after President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came to an agreement on a budget deal. While the deal still needs to pass Congress, it is expected to fund the government through the remainder of Trump's first term.
The dollar Index (DXY) currently stands within 0.7% of its 52-week highs, 98.37, above which could see momentum traders and short covering drive it even higher. The strong dollar has been a headache for President Trump who has blamed its strength on excessive rate hikes and quantitative tightening by the Fed over the prior two plus years.
With the next FOMC just one week away, all eyes are focused on the magnitude of the expected rate cut (25bps or 50bps) as well as the pace of future rate reductions. There is also an increasing focus on the Fed's ability to manage the overnight rate as in 2019 it has been exceeding the IOER (interest on excess reserves) and drifting towards the upper bound of the target range.
Click the image for larger view
Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:
Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.
Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.
Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.
Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq's Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).
Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.