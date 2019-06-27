Stocks Fluctuate Ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting at G20

NASDAQ Composite +0.60% Dow -0.17% S&P 500 +0.34% Russell 2000 +1.04%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1713 / Decliners: 586

Today's Volume (vs. Wednesday) -18.06%



Crude -0.13% , Gold -0.59%

Market Movers

US Q1 GDP (2nd revision) +3.1% vs. consensus +3.1%; Q1 Chain Price +0.9% vs. SA +0.8%

US Jobless Claims for w/e 22-Jun 227K vs. consensus 218K; Continuing Claims for w/e 15-Jun 1688K vs. consensus 1665K

Personal Consumption for the Q1 grew by 0.9% annual rate vs. consensus 0.8%

Bloomberg Consumer Comfort for the period ending 6/23 came in at 63.6 vs consensus 61.8

May US Pending Home Sales +1.1% m/m vs. consensus +1.0%

Charlie's Commentary

Stocks closed down yesterday after being up for much of the day on Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's "90% there" comments. Also buoying equities in the early going was a Bloomberg News also report that said the U.S. was willing to suspend tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods as the two sides resume trade talks. The market began to turn over later in the day as investors realized they have seen this play before. The positive comments from the Treasury Secretary are not new and traders seem to realize that all of this rhetoric was part of a choreographed lead up to a meeting that parties will say went well, they are returning to the negotiating table, but nothing is resolved. The S&P 500 posted a four-day losing streak on Wednesday, its longest slide since early May joining the Dow in negative territory while Nasdaq finished in the green powered by the Semiconductor segment.

The markets got off to positive but cautious start this morning as conflicting reports surfaced surrounding the upcoming meeting between President Trump and China's President Xi. The South China Morning Post indicated on this morning that a tentative trade truce has already been reached. The report included the idea that President Trump is expected to delay the additional tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that China was insisting that the U.S. lift the ban on technology sales to Huawei as a foundation for further trade talks. They also want the U.S. to stop asking China to buy more from the US than it had previously agreed to in December.

The conflicting reports make it unclear where things stand providing a mixed trading atmosphere so far. Treasuries were trading higher as a result as a risk off atmosphere permeates the first half of the day. Boeing is exerting a little extra pressure on the Dow after the Federal Aviation Administration said that it found "an issue" with their software fix that could cause further potential risks. It has mandated that the issue must be addressed before it lifts its national grounding order. All of this is background to a market that will ultimately trade delicately leading into the weekend when the G20 meeting gets fully underway.

There was a bevy of economic news this morning that really hasn't rocked the boat too much. U.S. consumer spending during the first quarter grew at a 0.9% annual rate. That was the slowest growth in a year on lower outlays for services while business investment was revised higher. The overall pace of economic growth was still at a strong 3.1%. Jobless claims for the period ending June 22nd rose by 10,000 to 227,000 according to the Labor Department, exceeding all estimates and rising to a seven week high possibly signaling strains in the labor market that could influence the Federal Reserve's decision over whether to cut interest rates next month. The pace of growth in the US economy, known as GDP, was left at 3.1% (third revision) for the first quarter as stronger business investment offset a weaker increase in consumer spending. Switching to the housing market, the index of pending home sales rose 1.1% from the previous month in line with estimates, indicating that potential buyers are responding to declining mortgage rates

In the commodity pits, oil trading lower on ongoing concerns over whether the G20 Summit will produce any kind of breakthrough and perceptions that oil supply is more than ample despite the prospects of OPEC continuing it's production cuts. Gold is also falling today as the optimistic crowd is hopeful that the G20 meeting will yield some sort of truce to the US / China trade spat. As a result they are favoring more riskier assets than safe haven bullion.

Sector performance is mixed so far today with Financials (+0.79%), Real Estate (+0.75%) and Healthcare (+0.70%) leading and Staples (-0.28%), Industrials (-0.14%) and Utilities(-0.09%) lagging.

Sector Recap

Brian's Technical Take