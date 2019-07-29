Stocks Flat as Investors Await Fed Decision

NASDAQ Composite -0.69% Dow +0.25% S&P 500 -0.17% Russell 2000 -0.60%

NASDAQ Advancers: 829 / Decliners: 1485

Today's Volume (vs. Friday) -3.44%



Crude +0.20% , Gold +0.01%

Market Movers

Stocks are range bound as all eyes are on the Fed and earnings this week

Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced a definitive agreement to combine Mylan with Upjohn, Pfizer's off-patent branded and generic established medicines business, creating a new global pharmaceutical company in an all stock deal.

The London Stock Exchange Group formally announced discussions to purchase Refinitiv for $27 billion making it a global force in data and trading platforms.

Charlie's Commentary

Last week, a combination of strong economic reports and better than expected earnings pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq into record territory....Again! On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to close at 3,025.86, posting a new record high. The Nasdaq Composite also hit an all-time high, rising 1.1% to 8,330.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 51.47 points higher, or 0.2%, at 27,192.45 but just 0.6% lower than the high set on July 15th. For the week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted solid gains. The indexes climbed 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively. The Dow advanced 0.1% this week.

Earnings have indeed been a surprise so far this season with bellwether sector leaders routinely beating lowered expectations but, more importantly, reiterating or increasing guidance. According to our good friends at Factset, of the 44% of S&P 500 companies that have reported so far for Q2, 77% have beaten EPS expectations while 61% have surpassed consensus sales expectations. In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 5.4% above expectations, better than the 5.2% one-year average positive surprise rate and the five-year average of 4.8%. On the sales side, companies are reporting results that are 1.2% above expectations, better than the 1.1% one-year average positive surprise rate and the five-year average of 0.8%. Not too shabby at almost the half way mark.

This week, however, will be pivotal as the earnings drum continues with a third of the S&P 500 companies scheduled to report and a potential (almost certain) rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Market expectations for at least a 25 basis-point rate cut is at 100% this morning, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The Fed is scheduled to start its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and it's pretty much guaranteed that the markets will be range bound until the announcement is made on Wednesday at 2 p.m. More on what The Market Intelligence Desk will be focusing on in tomorrow's note.

In addition to earnings and the Fed, we have renewed trade talks beginning on Tuesday in Shanghai almost three months after they broke off. Officials from the U.S. and China are expected to meet for two days. Larry Kudlow, the White House Chief Economic Council, has already warned over the weekend that the appetite for a sweeping deal has waned since the Spring. In addition, head trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer is rumored to be back in Washington in four days to meet with delegates from Japan so the meeting in China almost seems like a formality.

The dog days of summer have not stifled the appetite for M&A activity with two potential deals announced this morning. Overseas, the London Stock Exchange Group announced that it was in talks to buy Refinitiv, owned by Blackstone and Thomson Reuters in a $27 billion deal to bolster its financial data and infrastructure offerings. Domestically, in an all stock deal, Pfizer will combine its off patent drug business Upjohn, with generic drug maker Mylan. Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the new company with Mylan owning 43%. The new company will be led by Pfizer's Michael Goettler, currently president of the Upjohn business. Mylan Chairman Robert Coury will be executive chairman.

There is only one economic report today with the July Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index coming in at-6.3, weaker than the consensus of 6.0 but better than the prior month reading of -12.1. Later this week, the calendar fill up with The Bank of Japan, Bank of England and the FOMC's policy announcements, July's ISM Manufacturing Index and several readings on the employment situation scheduled to be released.

In the commodity pits, oil has settled into a range after gaining 1% last week. A tempered economic outlook with a potential profound demand on oil demand and oil demand growth is eclipsing concerns that crude flows may be disrupted from the Middle East. The United Kingdom has sent a warship to the Persian Gulf after Iran seized a British oil tanker last week. Gold is little changed from last week as investors will look to the central bank's guidance on monetary policy for the balance of the year. The shiny metal's movement will depend on how dovish the Fed's stance on future rate cuts are.

Economic Calendar w/o 7/29