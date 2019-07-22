Stocks Flat as Investors Await Earnings Reports

Market Movers

Stocks flat as we move into the first big week of Q2 earnings season

No meaningful Economic reports

A few hopeful headlines suggest positive movement on China trade talks

Congress and the Trump Administration are reportedly close to a 2-year debt limit deal

Mike's Commentary

Last week, the rally driven by a more dovish Fed posture petered out with the S&P 500 giving up the 3,000 level and that index falling on three of the five days. Still, most of the moves were small and the action feels like indexes are consolidating recent gains and assessing the way forward on trade and earnings. In short, after Q1's fla t earnings , Q2 is expected to be about the same - analyst consensus expectations suggest an approximate 3% decline for the quarter and companies usually beat analyst estimates by about 3% so call it a wash. That's not to say that guidance and commentary on business conditions are not important because they will inform expectations for Q3 and, perhaps more importantly, Q4, where analysts still expect about a 6% gain in earnings.

Today, despite a weak handoff from Europe and Asia, stocks shook off some earlier pre-opening weakness and are trading flat as we write with the Dow a few points in the red and the S&P 500 a few points in the green. Tech is once a tailwind for stocks. The talk today is about upcoming earnings so it's not surprising that many are on the sidelines. Monday's have very few earnings or IPOs and the real action will come later this week when about 135 companies will report. Boldface names include Amazon, Alphabet, Caterpillar Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Boeing and our own mother ship Nasdaq.

A few trade-related items caught my eye this morning and seem to indicate some positive movement on that front. One was that a US trade delegation is reportedly visiting China for meetings. Separately, Bloomberg reported that Chinese firms are applying for tariff exemptions as they inquire about buying US farm products. And finally, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have arranged a meeting with semiconductor and software companies to discuss a resumption of sales to Huawei.

The WSJ had an article today about how large cap tech stocks are responsible for much of the market's gains this year, with four - MSFT, FB, AMZN and AAPL accounting for 19% of the gains. I don't think this is a surprise to anyone following the markets but highlights the risks: should investors continue to allocate funds to the winners? Should investors look for other sectors to take the reins? None of this is new for market watchers.

Still, I took a look at the YTD returns for each S&P 500 sector to share with you all. As you can see below, Technology leads all sectors with 31.5% so far. Consumer Discretionary (read Amazon) is a solid performer with 24% and Communications Services (also heavily tech weighted with FB and GOOG included) is up 19% YTD. Industrials (even with BA in it, which has gained 17% this year) is up 20% and a positive sign for the health of the stock market. Healthcare is the worst performing sector for the year with some political worries weighing on stocks in that sector. The full list is below the economic calendar

Economic Calendar

Tuesday, July 23 Time Release Name 07:45 Retail Economist/Goldman Chain Store 08:55 Redbook Chain Store 09:00 FHFA House Price Index 10:00 Existing Home Sales 16:30 API Crude Inventories Wednesday, July 24 Time Release Name 07:00 MBA Mortgage Purchase Applications 08:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI 09:45 Flash Services PMI 10:00 New Home Sales 10:30 DOE Crude Inventories Thursday, July 25 Time Release Name 08:30 Initial Jobless Claims 08:30 Continuing Claims 08:30 Core Durable Orders 08:30 Durable Orders 08:30 Durable Orders ex transport 08:30 Wholesale Inventories 10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventories Friday, July 26 Time Release Name 08:30 GDP (advance) 08:30 GDP Chain Price (advance) Sector Recap

Brian's Technical Take

Last week spot silver broke out from a three year declining trend line and registered its best weekly performance, +6.4%, in more than three years. The gains were driven in part to increasing expectations for multiple rate cuts in 2019. Silver is up again today for the 9th time in eleven sessions. And while its daily RSI reached an extreme 77 reading at last week's highs, overbought conditions can tend to last longer and stronger at major turning points.

The gains in the commodity did not go unnoticed by equity investors as the Global X Silver Miners ETF, ticker SIL, last week gained 8.8% and registered its highest weekly volume since its inception in early 2010. The explosive gains broke out above clearly defined resistance at the $28.50 level which represents a price gap made during the steep uptrend in 2016. Based on the size of the prior 12-month range, the breakout projects a minimum measured move to the $34 level, +17% from last sale.

