Stocks Fall as Investors Focus on Earnings

NASDAQ Composite -0.60% Dow -0.54% S&P 500 -0.37% Russell 2000 -0.23%

NASDAQ Advancers: 987 / Decliners: 1293

Market Volume (First Hour) +5.3%



WTI Crude -3.2% , Gold +0.3% , 10yr Treasury 2.0606%

Market Movers

Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey: +21.8 in July from +0.3 in June

Initial unemployment Claims: +216k from +208k last week

Continuing Unemployment Claims Down 42k to 1.686m

Leading Indicators miss expectations at -0.3%

Steve's Commentary

Yesterday's market never caught a bid and the major indices closed near session lows, and volumes for the day were about 15% below average. Hardly a selloff, but the weakness continues today with the four major indices opening slightly in the red once again. At one point the S&P and R2K were tiptoeing in and out of the green, but at midday the major indices seems to be settling in for modest losses.

Today's batch of economic data is fairly light, and with nothing new on the trade fron t earnings are front and center. On the downside are Netflix, off 10.6% on weak subscriber growth; United Rentals off 6% on reduced guidance; and Crown Holdings down 1.8% after missing on EPS and lowering its outlook. On the upside are Union Pacific, up 6.5% as cost-cutting lead to an earnings beat; eBay up 5.4% to a new 52-week high on an EPS beat and higher outlook for the year; and Philip Morris gains after beating on top and bottom lines.

The Philadelphia Feb Business Survey jumped to 21.8 in July from just 0.3 in June, the biggest increase since June 2009. The survey indicate new orders increased to 18.9 from 8.3, and shipment and employment measures also improved. Earlier in the week the NY Empire Manufacturing Survey increasing from -8.6 in June to 4.3 is July. There were no significant changes in the weekly unemployment data, which continues to reflect a health labor market. New claims rose 8k to 216k while continuing claims fell 42k. Lastly is the Leading Indicators, coming in at -0.3% and missing expectations for a slight rebound from May's 0.0% reading.

The recent economic data has been generally positive, and that muddles the outlook for a rate-cut on the 31st. The market has fully priced in a cut, but the size of a cut is up in the air. The case for a half-point cut seemed to be growing, but recent data suggests the economy is already on the rebound. The divergent views can be seen in recent speeches by Fed officials, with some pushing the case for a large cut while some others question of a cut is needed at all.

Seven sectors are positive with Financials leading with a 0.4% gain and Staples follows with a 0.3% advance. The Communications sector is the weakest, down 1.7% on Netflix's results, and REITs are off 0.7% with twenty-nine of thirty-two components in the red with Crown Castle the weakest. Looking at commodities, WTI crude oil is off 3.3% for its forth day in the red and same for Brent, which is off 3.2%. Natural gas popped to a 1% gain after weekly inventories show a build smaller than expected, but has since reversed and now shows a 1.2% decline. Gold is up 0.3% but the Dollar index is off 0.1%.

Sector Recap

Click the image for larger view

Brian's Technical Take

The S&P 500 is down for its third consecutive day after making fresh all-time highs on Monday which were then accompanied by an overbought RSI of 71. The weekly price action is currently forming a "bearish engulfing" candlestick pattern and if we close the week out here could indicate the SPX is entering a period of consolidation. A further decline from here could find support at the prior highs, 2,940, would be classic technical price action referred to as a "retest." This in and of itself should not be alarming given the strong double digit percentage gains already made off the early June lows and the "overbought" technical which need to be worked off.

Click the image for larger view

