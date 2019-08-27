Quantcast

Stocks fall as financials lag

By Reuters

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by financial stocks as a deepened yield curve inversion raised U.S. recession worries, while uncertainty continued to plague any signs of progress on trade negotiations between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.93 points, or 0.47%, to 25,777.9, the S&P 500 lost 9.22 points, or 0.32%, to 2,869.16, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.79 points, or 0.34%, to 7,826.95.

