Stocks Fall After Trump's Tweets Cast Doubt Around U.S.-China Trade Talks

Tuesday, July 30 , 2019
- NASDAQ Composite -0.24% Dow -0.11% S&P 500 -0.23% Russell 2000 -0.05%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 1174 / Decliners: 1114
- Today's Volume (vs. Monday) +4.50%
- Crude +0.49% , Gold +0.61%
Market Movers
- June US Personal Income +0.4% vs. consensus +0.4%; June Personal Spending +0.3% vs. consensus +0.3%
- Nationally, home prices rose 3.4% annually in May, down from the 3.5% annual gain in April, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices
- US Consumer Confidence 135.7 vs. consensus 125.0
- June US Pending Home Sales +2.8% m/m vs. consensus +0.4%
- Bank of Japan left its key policy rate unchanged at -0.1% and is willing to ease further if necessary
Charlie's Commentary
Trade has taken center stage this morning, weighing heavily on equities after President Trump criticized China on the first day of rewed negotiations since they broke off in May. In an early morning tweet, he ranted that "China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 - was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now - no signs they are doing so. This is the problem with China, they just don't come through." This has taken some of the focus off of the Fed. The President's attack comes after China has insisted it has bought U.S. agricultural products and is not reneging on a previously agreed deal. While traders were previously focused primarily on the Fed as they enter their two day meeting, attention now has been slightly shifted to a U.S.-China trade deal that looks less likely to happen.
And speaking of the Fed we are finally here. The first day of the two day July Fed meeting that will determine the trajectory of the stock and bond markets… until it doesn't, and the next economic, geopolitical or earnings event takes center stage. We mentioned yesterday that CME's FedWatch tool has 100% odds on a 25bps rate cut or more, the first cut by the way in 10 years. That has not changed but it seems highly unlikely that the cut will go deeper, leaving the door open to the possibility of similar cuts, if necessary, down the road. With the cut / no cut discussion out of the way, the Market Intelligence desk will look towards the wording of the statement and Fed Chairman Powell's press conference. After all, the devil is in the details.
Of particular interest will be the Committee's view on the economy. If they say something gloomy, it means they are probably inclined to do more with rates. That leads into how will they frame the narrative around future rate moves? Will Powell state that the Committee's action is insurance against a more significant downturn. Will he signal that the Fed stands willing and ready to do more if necessary? We will also be watching for dissenting votes. We are pretty sure that based on recent comments that both Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed President Esther George will be in that camp as they both favor a wait and see approach. Finally, it's almost a sure thing that The President will comment on the decision. How supportive or critical will he be?
The economic calendar
was reasonably full today kicking off the morning with a key consumer reading. The Commerce Departmen t report
ed that consumer spending, that often is referenced as accounting for two thirds of the economy, gained by 0.3% as an increase in in services and outlays on other goods offset a decline in the purchases of motor vehicles. Data for the May period was revised up showing consumer spending rising 0.5% instead of the previously reported 0.4%. June's consumer spending was followed by a 0.4% rise in personal income. Wages increased 0.5% while savings increased to $1.34 trillion from $1.31 trillion in May.
According to Case-Shiller home prices increased nationally by 3.4% in May down from the 3.5% gain in April. The 10 city price composite rose 2.2% slightly lower than the 2.3% increase the period before. The 20 city composite showed a 2.4% annual gain, down from 2.5% in April. The seven cities that saw prices heating up were San Diego, Washington D.C., Detroit, Minneapolis, Charlotte and Detroit.
Continuing with the housing market theme, according to the National Association of Retailers, the index of pending home sales increased 2.8% from the previous month, blowing by estimates that looked for an increase of 0.4%. Contract signings however were down (0.6%) from June of last year on an adjusted basis. Finally, consumer confidence rose to 135.7 in July, far exceeding the 125.0 estimate.
Oil is trading higher this morning on optimism that the Fed will cut interest rates supporting fuel consumption while Gold holds firm, currently at six year highs.
The majority of the S&P sectors are trading in negative territory today led by Financials (-0.82%), Technology (-0.59%) and Consumer Discretionary (-0.57%). Leaders on the day come from the safe haven family represented by Real Estate (1.00%), Consumer Staples (0.49%) and Utilities (0.04%).
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
In the June 10th MIDDAY Update we noted the S&P 500 (SPX) had just registered its 2nd best weekly performance, +4.4%, in more than six years. It was not too dramatic a statistic given the flagship index was coming off healthy oversold readings from its decline in May. More impressive however was the breadth with 23% of the members then making 52-week highs. Over the prior 18 months that measure did not get above 13%.
The SPX closed at 2,887 on June 10th and over the next seven weeks went on to gain another 4.9% to last Friday's high. This time however just 9% of the index was making new 52-week highs. By no means does this suggest a major top is at hand, but it does reflect fewer stocks are driving the broader index at these new highs and a pullback is certainly plausible in the near term. The bearish divergence in the daily RSI adds credence to the pullback case. A probable catalyst to get things rolling could have been a less dovish Fed at tomorrow's FOMC (i.e. a 25bps cut only), but President Trump's tweets on China are driving the weakness today.
The longer term technical setup remains bullish. In fact the SPX is the first of the major U.S. equity indices to register a bullish cross in its monthly MACD. The prior two such moves occurred in Q1'12 and Q4'16.
Click the image for larger view
Click the image for larger view
Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.
Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.
Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.
Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq's Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).
Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.