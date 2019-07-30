Stocks Fall After Trump's Tweets Cast Doubt Around U.S.-China Trade Talks

NASDAQ Composite -0.24% Dow -0.11% S&P 500 -0.23% Russell 2000 -0.05%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1174 / Decliners: 1114

Today's Volume (vs. Monday) +4.50%



Crude +0.49% , Gold +0.61%

Market Movers

June US Personal Income +0.4% vs. consensus +0.4%; June Personal Spending +0.3% vs. consensus +0.3%

Nationally, home prices rose 3.4% annually in May, down from the 3.5% annual gain in April, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices

US Consumer Confidence 135.7 vs. consensus 125.0

June US Pending Home Sales +2.8% m/m vs. consensus +0.4%

Bank of Japan left its key policy rate unchanged at -0.1% and is willing to ease further if necessary

Charlie's Commentary

Trade has taken center stage this morning, weighing heavily on equities after President Trump criticized China on the first day of rewed negotiations since they broke off in May. In an early morning tweet, he ranted that "China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 - was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now - no signs they are doing so. This is the problem with China, they just don't come through." This has taken some of the focus off of the Fed. The President's attack comes after China has insisted it has bought U.S. agricultural products and is not reneging on a previously agreed deal. While traders were previously focused primarily on the Fed as they enter their two day meeting, attention now has been slightly shifted to a U.S.-China trade deal that looks less likely to happen.

And speaking of the Fed we are finally here. The first day of the two day July Fed meeting that will determine the trajectory of the stock and bond markets… until it doesn't, and the next economic, geopolitical or earnings event takes center stage. We mentioned yesterday that CME's FedWatch tool has 100% odds on a 25bps rate cut or more, the first cut by the way in 10 years. That has not changed but it seems highly unlikely that the cut will go deeper, leaving the door open to the possibility of similar cuts, if necessary, down the road. With the cut / no cut discussion out of the way, the Market Intelligence desk will look towards the wording of the statement and Fed Chairman Powell's press conference. After all, the devil is in the details.

Of particular interest will be the Committee's view on the economy. If they say something gloomy, it means they are probably inclined to do more with rates. That leads into how will they frame the narrative around future rate moves? Will Powell state that the Committee's action is insurance against a more significant downturn. Will he signal that the Fed stands willing and ready to do more if necessary? We will also be watching for dissenting votes. We are pretty sure that based on recent comments that both Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed President Esther George will be in that camp as they both favor a wait and see approach. Finally, it's almost a sure thing that The President will comment on the decision. How supportive or critical will he be?

The economic calendar was reasonably full today kicking off the morning with a key consumer reading. The Commerce Departmen t report ed that consumer spending, that often is referenced as accounting for two thirds of the economy, gained by 0.3% as an increase in in services and outlays on other goods offset a decline in the purchases of motor vehicles. Data for the May period was revised up showing consumer spending rising 0.5% instead of the previously reported 0.4%. June's consumer spending was followed by a 0.4% rise in personal income. Wages increased 0.5% while savings increased to $1.34 trillion from $1.31 trillion in May.

According to Case-Shiller home prices increased nationally by 3.4% in May down from the 3.5% gain in April. The 10 city price composite rose 2.2% slightly lower than the 2.3% increase the period before. The 20 city composite showed a 2.4% annual gain, down from 2.5% in April. The seven cities that saw prices heating up were San Diego, Washington D.C., Detroit, Minneapolis, Charlotte and Detroit.

Continuing with the housing market theme, according to the National Association of Retailers, the index of pending home sales increased 2.8% from the previous month, blowing by estimates that looked for an increase of 0.4%. Contract signings however were down (0.6%) from June of last year on an adjusted basis. Finally, consumer confidence rose to 135.7 in July, far exceeding the 125.0 estimate.

Oil is trading higher this morning on optimism that the Fed will cut interest rates supporting fuel consumption while Gold holds firm, currently at six year highs.

The majority of the S&P sectors are trading in negative territory today led by Financials (-0.82%), Technology (-0.59%) and Consumer Discretionary (-0.57%). Leaders on the day come from the safe haven family represented by Real Estate (1.00%), Consumer Staples (0.49%) and Utilities (0.04%).

Sector Recap

