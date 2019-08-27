Stocks End Lower in Choppy Price Action

Stocks gained out of the gate, but the upside was capped amid negative trade headlines and more recession fears. The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all traded on both sides of breakeven before ending lower, with the former index failing to capitalize on a big move from Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) . A deeper inversion in Treasury yields only added to the anxiety, though oil prices managed to dodge the headwinds and post a strong session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 25,777.90) traded up more than 150 points early on, but finished down 120.9 points, or 0.5%. Eleven of 30 Dow components closed with gains, lead by JNJ's 1.4% rise. UnitedHealth Group ( UNH ) was the bottom performer, down 3.5%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,869.16) dropped 9.2 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 7,826.95) closed down 26.8 points, or 0.3%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 20.31) added 1 point, or 5.1%.

Instagram is working on a separate messaging app named Threads. The app would attempt to connect people with their "close friends" like Snapchat does. This comes after Facebook ( FB ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said private messaging was the company's future back in March. ( The Verge ) The Department of Defense is trying to work with Australia to get a rare earth facility built in the country. Rare earth production has became a big discussion point in the U.S.-China trade dispute. ( Reuters ) One retailer rising on a sales beat. An analyst note sent Tech Data shares sliding. The Xerox trendline you should be watching.





Oil Gets a Boost from Production Cuts

Oil prices rose today to snap a four-day losing streak, getting boost from an update showing strong compliance with production cuts among the top suppliers. October crude futures finished up $1.29, or 2.4%, at $54.93 per barrel.

Gold prices rose today amid the weakness in stocks. Gold for December delivery closed up $14.60, or 1%, at $1,551.80 an ounce -- its highest finish since April 2013. September silver, meanwhile, gained 2.9% to end at $18.153 an ounce, marking a new two-year high.