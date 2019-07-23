Quantcast

Stocks End Higher on Earnings, U.S.-China Trade Buzz

By kvenema@sir-in.com,

Shutterstock photo

Stocks jumped into positive territory out of the gate, as Wall Street cheered a round of upbea t earnings reports. Blue-chip drink maker Coca-Cola ( KO ) and "Avengers" toymaker Hasbro ( HAS ) were two notable winners, surging 6% and 10%, respectively, on the back of the companies' second-quarter profit beats. Upbeat U.S.-China trade headlines helped strengthen tailwinds into the close, with the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all notching big gains on reports in-person talks between the two countries will resume next week.

Continue reading for more on today'smarket, including:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,349.19) closed up 177.3 points, or 0.7%. Coca-Cola ( KO ) paced the 22 advancers with its 6.1% surge, while Travelers ( TRV ) led the eight decliners with its 1.5% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,005.47) gained 20.4 points, or 0.7%, to close back above 3,000. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,251.40) rose 47.3 points, or 0.6%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 12.61) shed 0.9 point, or 6.8%.

Closing Indexes Summary July 23

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats July 23

5 Items on our Radar Today

  1. FAANG companies spent roughly $13 million on lobbying in the second quarter, with Facebook's ( FB ) $4.1 million topping the list. Netflix ( NFLX ) brought up the rear with its $200,000 outlay in the April-through-June period. In the middle was Amazon ($4 milion), Alphabet ($2.9 million), and Apple ($1.8 million). ( MarketWatch )
  2. President Donald Trump today filed a lawsuit against the House Ways and Means Committee, as well as New York state's attorney general and tax commissioner in order to block the release of his tax returns . This comes after the Ways and Means Committee sued the Treasury Department to obtain the documents, and New York's State Senate passed the TRUST Act which could provide Congress with the president's state tax returns. ( CNBC )
Corporate Earnings July 23

Unusual Options Activity July 23

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Stronger Dollar Pressures Gold

Oil prices swung higher today on expectations domestic crude inventories declined last week. September-dated crude gained 55 cents, or 1%, to settle at $56.77 per barrel.

A stronger U.S. dollar weighed on gold prices today. At the close, gold for August delivery was down $5.20, or 0.4%, to close at $1,421.70 an ounce.

