Stocks Climb to Near Records on Trade Optimism and Expected Rate Cut

Declining rates has been an ongoing trend since their top last October, but the "blow-off" move in August have some believing that the lows may have just been made last week. Global sovereign rates had a historic month in August which included both the 10YR and 30YR UST yields registering their 2nd largest monthly decline since 2008, while the total amount of negative yielding bonds increased 21% MoM to north of $17T.
The 10YR UST yield bottomed last week at 1.43%. As previously mentioned the downside momentum was "explosive" with the 10YR's weekly RSI bottoming at 17, a level not seen since October 1998. With last week's bullish breakout in the S&P 500, rates have rallied and the long yield is now at 1.62% and its weekly RSI is back above 20, a bullish signal for some investors.
Lower yields have bene a tailwind for the bond proxy defensive sectors. The S&P 500 utilities index gained 4.7% in August for it best monthly performance since February 2017. It is currently +17% YTD for its best annual performance since 2014. The utilities index gained another 2% at last week's high, but it closed the week down at the bottom of the weekly range and thus formed a "shooting star" topping pattern as its weekly RSI touched the "overbought" 70 level. The utilities sector may now be in the early stages of corrective, consolidating price action.
