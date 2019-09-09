Stocks Climb to Near Records on Trade Optimism and Expected Rate Cut

NASDAQ Composite +0.06% Dow +0.29% S&P 500 +0.12% Russell 2000 +1.10%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1516 / Decliners: 861

Today's Volume (First Hour) +21.6%



WTI Crude +2.7% , Gold -0.5% , 10yr Treasury 2.0955%

Market Movers

AT&T higher on activist taking a $3.2B stake

Trade talks reportedly making some progress

Positive economic data in Germany and the UK

Steve's Commentary

The week gets underway with the S&P only about 1.6% away from its July 26th record, making August seem like a distant memory. A more positive tone surrounding trade talks, better economic data, and a US rate cut expected next week are the themes carrying the market higher. The 2yr/10yr yield curve is no longer inverted and warnings of a looming recession have softened somewhat. Today the market opened slightly in the green and at midday the gains have firmed with all four major indices higher. The Russell 2000 index leads with a near 1.1% gain, and that index usually serves as a good indicator of investor sentiment. Economic data for the week is highlighted by retail sales data due on Friday, and looks like a few dozen earnings reports are scheduled with most later in the week.

Asian markets closed mostly higher today despite data showing that August exports fell 1% y/y, a sharp contrast to expectations of a 2.2% increase. Analysts expected shipments to the US to show an increase ahead of new tariffs going into effect on September 1st, but instead US-bound shipments fell 16%. Since the US consumer is still spending, either warehouses are already stocked full or shipments are coming from other countries (or a combination of both). No matter, it seems likely that China will undertake stimulus measures to boost the domestic economy and that explains why Asian and Chinese markets moved higher. Last Friday China announced lower bank reserve requirements that should add about $126 billion of liquidity, and the State Council indicated more stimulus is coming. European markets are modestly lower, that despite some glimmers of hope on the economic front. German exports rose 0.7% in July, much better than the -0.5% economists predicted and up from -0.1% in June. And in the beleaguered UK, July industrial production and manufacturing data came in positive in the face of expected declines, and construction spending grew by the most since February and reflected a health rebound over June.

The sectors viewed from the S&P 500 perspective are mixed with five higher and six lower and one unchanged, but from the Russell 2000 perspective all sectors are higher. Energy and Financials lead with gains of 1.8% and 1.5% respectively. In the Energy space, the Saudis replaced of their Energy Minister with a relative of the crown price, giving rise to some speculation that royal family would like higher oil prices and more enthusiasm for its Saudi Aramco's IPO. Financials are up for a 4th session, and that despite the Financial Times writing that bank earnings estimates are likely to come down following the Barclay's Global Financial conference later this week. The Communications sector is advancing 0.9% with AT&T the standout, gaining 3.5% after Elliott Management disclosed a $3.2 billion stake. Healthcare is the leading decliner with a 1.2% retreat, this coming as a number of analyst warn that drug-pricing caps might be a hot topic on capitol hill this fall. Yes it's true, Congress is back in session after the August recess. REITs and Utilities are also off 1.0% and 0.7% respectively as the flight to safety trade takes a pause for now. Both of those sectors hit multiyear highs early last week.

Looking at commodities, crude oil is higher with WTI up 2.2% and about 1.5% for Brent. Gold is off 0.6%, down for a third session after peaking last week, and Silver is up a slight 0.06% after falling about 8% in the last two weeks. The dollar index is off 0.1% and treasury yields are firmer. The 2yr/10y spread is currently a positive 0.042%.

Economic Calendar for the Week: