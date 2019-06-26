Stocks Climb After Mnuchin Says U.S. is on 'Path to Complete' Trade Deal with China

NASDAQ Composite +0.75% Dow +0.32% S&P 500 +0.33% Russell 2000 +0.29%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1401 / Decliners: 943

Today's Volume (vs. Tuesday) +1.5%



Crude $59.58 +$1.75 , Gold $1405.80 -$9.10 , VIX 16.07 -0.21

Market Movers

May U.S. Durable Orders -1.3% vs consensus -0.3% April revised to -2.8% vs -2.1% previously reported Ex-transports, Durable Goods +0.3% vs +0.1% consensus

May U.S. Core Orders (Non-defense, ex-Aircraft) +0.4% vs +0.1% consensus

May U.S. Core Shipments of Capital Goods (Non-defense, ex-Aircraft) rose +0.7% following an upward April revision +0.4%

May U.S. Wholesale Inventories +0.4% vs consensus +0.5%

EIA inventory showed U.S. crude draw of 2.7% or 12.788 million barrels

Reaction to earnings: MU +4%, FDX +1%, GIS -3.5%, PAYX -1.5%

Chris' Commentary

The markets are higher today following yesterday's softness. Tuesday's comments by various FOMC governors helped move the broader indexes lower. Whether it was a mixed message or just not dovish enough, traders interpreted the Fed speak as a risk-off indicator. Today it is a risk-on scenario following positive commentary out of Washington on China - U.S. trade negotiations.

Currently, 6 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are trading higher with Energy and Tech the clear leaders. Real Estate and Healthcare, both leaders yesterday, are both down over 1% today. Crude oil trades higher following DOE that showed a bigger than expected draw. Gold trades lower for the 1st time in 5 days. The dollar is up slightly while the yield on the 10-yr is back above 2% to 2.035%.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC yesterday that "We were about 90% of the way there (with a trade deal with China) and I think there's a path to complete this." This is the type of hopeful headlines the markets have been looking for ahead of the G20 meeting between President Xi and President Trump. And as such the markets are in positive territory to start the day. Mnuchin has said this before but is this time different? Mnuchin is hopeful an agreement will be struck by the end of the year.

The President was on Fox Business this morning answering a wide array of questions from Maria Bartiromo. "I want a good relationship with China," and that China "wants to make a deal more than I do…" Trump cautioned though that he has other options if the negotiations don't yield the deal he wants, saying "My plan B with China is to take in billion and billions of dollars a month and we'll do less and less business with them." Trump elaborated that, "we have lost billions and billions…with China… we are now taking in billions and billions of dollars and I have only done phase one. Phase one is 25% of $250 billion. I haven't done phase two yet. Phase two doesn't have to be 25%, (it) could be 10%."

Fed speak has mixed messages . Tuesday saw a number of the Fed Governors speaking following last week FOMC meeting. Both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard sounded less dovish than they have been and this moved the markets lower Monday. Their comments trimmed hopes of a significant July rate cut. Powell said the central bank is "insulated from short-term political pressures,: and that the Committee was still grappling with a rate cut hike. Meanwhile, Bullard, one of the most dovish of the FOMC members, declared that a 50 basis point rate cut in July would likely be "overdone" given the underlying strength of the U.S. economy. Bullard did say that a 50 bps by year end would make sense and shift the Fed to the accommodative stance. He also said that there was no need to end the balance sheet wind down next month, given it would be ending in September anyway. Finally, he did let slip that the White House, no doubt impressed by his dissent, offered him the chance for a Board seat at the Fed, but he declined.

The current Fed Fund Futures Rate now stands at a 78% (was 100% yesterday) for a quarter basis point rate cut at their July meeting. The chance of the FED cutting rates a total of 50 basis point by year end now stands at 42%, while yesterday it was a 40% chance that the FED would cut rates by that much at next month's meeting.

Sector Recap

