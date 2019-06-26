Stocks Climb After Mnuchin Says U.S. is on 'Path to Complete' Trade Deal with China

Wednesday, June 26, 2019
- NASDAQ Composite +0.75% Dow +0.32% S&P 500 +0.33% Russell 2000 +0.29%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 1401 / Decliners: 943
- Today's Volume (vs. Tuesday) +1.5%
- Crude $59.58 +$1.75 , Gold $1405.80 -$9.10 , VIX 16.07 -0.21
Market Movers
- May U.S. Durable Orders -1.3% vs consensus -0.3%
- April revised to -2.8% vs -2.1% previously reported
- Ex-transports, Durable Goods +0.3% vs +0.1% consensus
- May U.S. Core Orders (Non-defense, ex-Aircraft) +0.4% vs +0.1% consensus
- May U.S. Core Shipments of Capital Goods (Non-defense, ex-Aircraft) rose +0.7% following an upward April revision +0.4%
- May U.S. Wholesale Inventories +0.4% vs consensus +0.5%
- EIA inventory showed U.S. crude draw of 2.7% or 12.788 million barrels
- Reaction to earnings: MU +4%, FDX +1%, GIS -3.5%, PAYX -1.5%
Chris' Commentary
The markets are higher today following yesterday's softness. Tuesday's comments by various FOMC governors helped move the broader indexes lower. Whether it was a mixed message or just not dovish enough, traders interpreted the Fed speak as a risk-off indicator. Today it is a risk-on scenario following positive commentary out of Washington on China - U.S. trade negotiations.
Currently, 6 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are trading higher with Energy and Tech the clear leaders. Real Estate and Healthcare, both leaders yesterday, are both down over 1% today. Crude oil trades higher following DOE that showed a bigger than expected draw. Gold trades lower for the 1st time in 5 days. The dollar is up slightly while the yield on the 10-yr is back above 2% to 2.035%.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC yesterday that "We were about 90% of the way there (with a trade deal with China) and I think there's a path to complete this." This is the type of hopeful headlines the markets have been looking for ahead of the G20 meeting between President Xi and President Trump. And as such the markets are in positive territory to start the day. Mnuchin has said this before but is this time different? Mnuchin is hopeful an agreement will be struck by the end of the year.
The President was on Fox Business this morning answering a wide array of questions from Maria Bartiromo. "I want a good relationship with China," and that China "wants to make a deal more than I do…" Trump cautioned though that he has other options if the negotiations don't yield the deal he wants, saying "My plan B with China is to take in billion and billions of dollars a month and we'll do less and less business with them." Trump elaborated that, "we have lost billions and billions…with China… we are now taking in billions and billions of dollars and I have only done phase one. Phase one is 25% of $250 billion. I haven't done phase two yet. Phase two doesn't have to be 25%, (it) could be 10%."
Fed speak has mixed messages . Tuesday saw a number of the Fed Governors speaking following last week FOMC meeting. Both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard sounded less dovish than they have been and this moved the markets lower Monday. Their comments trimmed hopes of a significant July rate cut. Powell said the central bank is "insulated from short-term political pressures,: and that the Committee was still grappling with a rate cut hike. Meanwhile, Bullard, one of the most dovish of the FOMC members, declared that a 50 basis point rate cut in July would likely be "overdone" given the underlying strength of the U.S. economy. Bullard did say that a 50 bps by year end would make sense and shift the Fed to the accommodative stance. He also said that there was no need to end the balance sheet wind down next month, given it would be ending in September anyway. Finally, he did let slip that the White House, no doubt impressed by his dissent, offered him the chance for a Board seat at the Fed, but he declined.
The current Fed Fund Futures Rate now stands at a 78% (was 100% yesterday) for a quarter basis point rate cut at their July meeting. The chance of the FED cutting rates a total of 50 basis point by year end now stands at 42%, while yesterday it was a 40% chance that the FED would cut rates by that much at next month's meeting.
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
Crude oil is +3.2% in today's session following the weekly inventory which showed a bigger than expected drawdown. Crude has now rallied more than 18% from its early June lows and today's gains have pushed it back above its 200-day sma which is an expected resistance level it has proven to be sensitive to in the recent past.
Crude has been behaving very "technical" this month. In the MIDDAY UPDATE on Friday June 7th, two days after its June low was made, we highlighted the bottoming candlestick pattern (long legged doji) on the weekly period. This common bottoming candlestick was not only identical to the pattern at the prior significant low made at the end of December, but its location across the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement combined with deep oversold momentum readings (daily RSI, 21), made it all the more compelling.
We again revisited crude in the June 13th MIDDAY UPDATE when it was retesting the early June lows and noted the attractive risk reward setup that was being presented by the a potential "double bottom" pattern. The size of the "double bottom" pattern projected a measured move to the $59.10 level which was finally met today following the positive reaction to the weekly inventory data.
The daily RSI is not yet in overbought territory but it has come a long way from the 21 low reading made way back on June 5th. And while it is currently back above the 200-day, there is always risk it fails to hold above it which some will use as a signal to sell.
If the rebound in the price of crude is sustainable, it will be interesting to see the degree of impact it has on inflation expectations, interest rates, and the number of expected rate cuts in 2019.
Click the image for larger view
Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:
Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.
Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.
Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.
Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq's Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).
Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.