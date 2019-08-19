Stocks, Bond Yields Rise After Roller-Coaster Week

Time Release Name

Tuesday, August 20

7:45 Retail Economist/Goldman Chain Store

8:55 Redbook Chain Store

16:30 API Crude Inventories

Wednesday, August 21

7:00 MBA Mortgage Purchase Applications

10:00 Existing Home Sales

10:30 DOE Crude Inventories

Thursday, August 22

8:30 Initial Jobless Claims

8:30 Continuing Claims

8:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI

9:45 Flash Services PMI

10:00 Leading Indicators

10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 23

10:00 New Home Sales

Sector Recap

Click the image for larger view

Brian's Technical Take

After finishing last week with two consecutive days in the green, the S&P 500 is seeing strong upside follow through (+1%) due in part to a growing drumbeat of fiscal stimulus from across the pond in Europe. Officials in Germany are reportedly preparing a fiscal stimulus plan to revive the local economy and consumer spending just as the German central bank today warned its economy could be slipping into recession.

In accordance with long term seasonal trends, U.S. stocks have seen a turbulent August with the S&P 500 declining as much 6.8% from its late July highs. The SPX made its recent low back on August 5th and after a brief relief rally retested and successfully held those lows in the following session to form a small, "double bottom" pattern, as seen in the below 30-minute period chart. The ensuing wave higher stalled just below the 2,945 minor resistance, representing a price gap made during the initial August descent, before then retracing a near exact retest of the early August lows down at 2,822.

The now three day advance has the potential to form a larger "double bottom" pattern which will be confirmed by a convincing breakout above the 2,945 price gap. Right now the large cap index is seeing minor resistance at the 2,917 price gap where overhead supply is expected to increase.

While the sharp decline in rates has many market participants discussing the "R" word, the intermediate and long term price action in the broad equity market has been relatively positive. Yes, there are concerns in select industries such as financials with the bank indices down 15% and 20% from YTD and 52-week highs, and the small cap Russell 2000 off 13% from its 52-week highs, however both categories of stocks have a greater sensitivity to rates which are largely being dragged lower due to the interconnectedness of the global bond market and slowing global economy and less so due to concerns over the U.S. economy.

Talk of a greater fiscal response from Europe's largest economy and the potential for a bilateral U.S. - U.K. trade deal should help alleviate some of those pressures. And while the yield curve (10YR-2YR spread) briefly inverted last week for the first time in twelve years, this is not a timing signal to get bearish equities. In the near term, we should expect to see continued volatility in part due to seasonal weakness in August and September and the extensive list of geopolitical risks, however the longer term outlook for U.S. equities, from a technical perspective, is not nearly as dire as the bond market may be signaling.

Click the image for larger view

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq's Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.