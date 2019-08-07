Stocks, Bond Yields Fall on Uncertainty in International Trade

NASDAQ Composite -0.74% Dow -1.25% S&P 500 -0.97% Russell 2000 -0.86%

NASDAQ Advancers: 835 / Decliners: 1573

Today's Volume (vs. Tuesday) +16%



Crude $50.76 -$2.87 , Gold $15.07.10 +$34.70 , VIX 21.38 +1.21

Market Movers

Yield on the U.S. 10 year hits a low of 1.5931% today

German industrial production worse than forecast

DOE reports surprise cruder oil inventory build of 2.4 million barrels vs expectation of a draw of 2.7 million barrels

PBOC set midpoint reference for yuan at $6.9996, weaker than the $6.9683 set Tuesday but still stronger than the key $7 level

U.S. MBA's Mortgage applications rose 5.3% last week vs -1.4% prior

Reaction to earnings: WW +40%, MTCH +23%, SEDG +21%, GH +20%, WEN +7%, CVS +5%, OAS -28%, NYT -18%, TEVA -5%, DIS -5%

Chris' Commentary

Yesterday's rally gave investors hope that the recent market move lower was abiding. And with good reason, we had five consecutive days of significantly higher trading volumes (four of those to the downside), with three of those days topping 9 billion shares a day on the consolidated tape. This can often be seen as a sign of capitulation. Why is this important? Trading volumes are one of the key metrics to validate a move in the market. When markets sell-off, it is generally a race to the basement and trading volume picks up as investors panic and dump shares. On average, trading volume averages about 7.2 billion shares. The last five days, we have averaged nearly 8.9 billion a day with last Thursday's reversal day being the 3rd busiest day of the trading for 2019, nearly hitting 10 billion shares. As I have often remarked when writing this column, volume validates the move…

Today, the market opened broadly lower, which left many pundits asking why? There was a major reversal in the pre-market. A little before 8 a.m. ET, U.S. equity futures had us looking at a positive market open. That changed. The E-mini S&P 500 Futures contracts sold off nearly 1.8% coming into the open, moving from 2888.00 to a low of 2836.00. The S&P 500 index opened at 2858.65 then traded to a low of 2825.71 a few minutes later. There was a flight to safety in the pre-market. Traders bought gold and bonds. The yield on the 10 year hit a low of 1.5931% this morning right after the U.S. equity markets opened. The front contract on Gold topped $1500. None of the market pundits could put a finger on it.

Yes, a number of central banks around the world showed signs of becoming more accommodative overnight. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its official cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.00%, 25 bp more than expected. The Reserve Bank of India lowered their policy repo rate by 35 bp to 5.40%, also more than expected. The Bank of Thailand unexpectedly cut its key rate by 25 bp to 1.50%, its first easing in more than four years. All of these are important decisions for those individual countries, but to spill over to the U.S. markets? Not so much. What is happening is that the market is entering a period of choppiness, which will see dramatic moves because of global easing and uncertainty in international trade. Stock recently made all-time highs and some of those gains are being locked in. Uncertainty in the market future is what is driving the market here. Investors do not like uncertainties. Hence the flight to safety.

The market tried to rally from this morning's low with Tech the clear leader. The Nasdaq Composite was looking to go positive. Both Tech and the COMP rallied 1.5% from this morning's lows, but have since given back some of those gains. Currently, 8 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are trading lower with Financials and Energy the clear losers. Crude oil continues it move lower, now down 5% on the day. Gold is up over 2%. The dollar is lower while the yield on the 10-yr is a meager 1.64%, its lowest levels since the summer of 2016.

Oil continues to declin e on a global risk off move. Concerns on U.S. / China trade negotiations and a slowing global economy are concerns. Geopolitical concerns in the Middle East have not given black gold the boost we use to see. The weekly government data showed U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose 2.4 million barrels last week despite last night's API projection expectations of a draw. The DOE report also showed gasoline stocks jumped despite estimates of a moderate decline while distillate inventories rose ahead of expectations.

Earnings season continues even though a majority of the larger companies have reported. 426 members of the S&P 500 have reported to date. The average upside beat for that index now stands at 5.25% for the quarter while sales estimates are higher by 0.60%. The quarterly earnings growth rate stands at 1.69% while the sales growth rate is for a positive 4.02%. Companies expected to report tonight and tomorrow morning include AIG, BKNG, MNST, NTES, SWKS, TRIP, CAH, KHC and VIAB.

Sector Recap

