Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ( SYBT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SYBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.99, the dividend yield is 2.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYBT was $37.99, representing a -2.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.99 and a 35.58% increase over the 52 week low of $28.02.

SYBT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SYBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.64. Zacks Investment Research reports SYBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.4%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYBT Dividend History page.