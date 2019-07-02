Quantcast

Stock Market Trading Hours: What Time Is the Stock Market Open Today?

By Michael DeSenne, Executive Editor, Kiplinger.com

Regular trading hours for the U.S. stock market including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time on weekdays (except stock market holidays ). On early-closure days, typically right before or right after a market holiday, regular stock trading ends at 1 p.m. ET. There are no regular trading hours for stocks on weekends.

2019 Stock Market Holiday Trading Hours

DateHolidayNYSENasdaq
Tuesday, Jan. 1New Year's DayClosedClosed
Monday, Jan. 21Martin Luther King Jr. DayClosedClosed
Monday, Feb. 18Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosed
Thursday, April 18Maundy ThursdayOpenOpen
Friday, April 19Good FridayClosedClosed
Friday, May 24Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpen
Monday, May 27Memorial DayClosedClosed
Wednesday, July 3Day Before Independence DayEarly close
(9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)		Early close
(9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Thursday, July 4Independence DayClosedClosed
Monday, Sept. 2Labor DayClosedClosed
Monday, Oct. 14Columbus DayOpenOpen
Monday, Nov. 11Veterans DayOpenOpen
Thursday, Nov. 28Thanksgiving DayClosedClosed
Friday, Nov. 29Day After ThanksgivingEarly close
(9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)		Early close
(9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Tuesday, Dec. 24Christmas EveEarly close
(9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)		Early close
(9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Wednesday, Dec. 25Christmas DayClosedClosed
Tuesday, Dec. 31New Year's EveOpenOpen


Stock Market Holiday Observations

When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

  • If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
  • If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

