Stock Market Today: Beyond Meat Makes a Friend on Wall Street

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The bullish start to the week fizzled out on Tuesday, despite mostly-optimistic chatter. Credit Suisse's "recession dashboard" says there's not one in sight. "Key signals such as labor and credit trends remain quite healthy," explains Credit Suisse chief U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub.

And, while he laments it, fund manager Kyle Bass made the case that central banks are going to continue doing anything and everything they can to keep the global economy propped up. JPMorgan's global head of quantitative and derivatives strategy Marko Kolanovic even went as far as saying last week's temporary inversion of the yield curve wasn't the cause for worry it might normally be.

Disruption in Europe may have been the crux of the weakness. The United Kingdom may postpone the selection of the Bank of England's next governor until after Brexit, though Brexit itself remains up in the air. In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation , simultaneously criticizing Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini for calling for the no-confidence vote that led to his exit.

Both cast a cloud of uncertainty over Europe, which was already struggling to maintain economic growth.

All told, the S&P 500 snapped a three-day win streak with its 0.53% setback on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wasn't quite as damaged, falling 0.37%, while the NASDAQ Composite ended the day 0.45% lower.

Top News in the Stock Market Today

It had little impact on shares, but it's a developing story that could matter more in the future. That is, on Tuesday, a string of personnel exits from the healthcare arm being developed by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) was thrust into the spotlight. The report named six key people who'd left the company in recent months, reportedly frustrated about the direction Apple's health business was moving. Some employees interviewed anonymously suggested tensions had been mounting for some time. The disruption calls into question how much traction Apple's health initiatives will garner in the foreseeable future.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS ) joined General Electric (NYSE: GE ) as a recent accusee of misleading accounting, though in this case, the red flag is being waved by a former insider. Sandra Kuba, formerly a senior financial analyst with Disney that was terminated in 2017, suggested the entertainment giant had habitually reported more revenue than it had actually generated. Kuba went as far as to formally inform the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Walt Disney denied the accusation, and given the small gain DIS stock mustered on an otherwise bearish day, investors aren't concerned.

Investors are concerned about Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT ), however, after the Food and Drug Administration responded to its most recent drug approval request with less than open arms. The FDA sent a so-called Complete Response Letter to Sarepta regarding concerns and questions it had about its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug that's been in development for years.

The letter is not a rejection, but it does suggest the FDA is so far unconvinced that the drug is worth greenlighting. SRPT stock fell more than 15% on the news.

Big Movers

Despite its clear capacity to put and keep itself in the spotlight, "meatless" meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) hasn't impressed the analyst community. Until Tuesday, no analyst was willing to call the stock a "Buy" … that is, until today. JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman upgraded BYND stock to that rating, explaining "We are encouraged that velocity - sales per distribution point - has been the primary driver of recent acceleration, as it suggests the products are catching on with consumers."

The call pushed Beyond Meat shares up by more than 6%.

It's not much of a household name, but for households that own a piece of electronics manufacturer Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX ), that stake is worth 36% more today. Shares jumped nearly 30% in regular-hours action on Tuesday following an impressive second quarter report that saw an additional 6% advance in after-hours action. The promise of real profits within the next few quarters fanned the bullish flames.

Not every big mover was necessarily a winner though. Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG ) tumbled nearly 9% after the company's second-quarter bottom line fell short of estimates . Its new project in Las Vegas is proving costly but not fruitful.

As of the time of this writing, James Brumley did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. To learn more about James, visit his site at jamesbrumley.com , or follow him on twitter at @jbrumley.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Stock Market Today: Beyond Meat Makes a Friend on Wall Street appeared first on InvestorPlace .