Stock Gains Disappear, Dow Drops 280 on Tariff Bombshell

After spending the first half of the day in positive territory, stocks fell off a cliff following President Donald Trump's tweets that the U.S. will be placing 10% tariffs on $300 billion of goods coming from China. The Dow was up more than 300 points at its intraday peak on hopes for more rate cuts , but ultimately closed with a nearly 300-point deficit. It was similar price action for the Nasdaq and S&P, which are now on four-day losing streaks, even though Trump added he wants a "positive dialogue with China." Oil prices also sold off as the tariff news sparked more fears for a global economic slowdown, with liquid gold notching its biggest daily loss in roughly four years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 26,583.42) crashed in the second half of the day, losing 280.9 points, or 1.1%. Seven Dow components managed gains, lead by IBM's 1.4% win. Pacing the 23 losers was Goldman Sachs ( GS ) with a 3.9% slide.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,953.56) fell 26.8 points, or 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,111.12) shed 64.3 points, or 0.8%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 17.87) added 1.8 point, or 10.9%.

Oil Prices Collapse on Tariff News

Oil prices had one of their worst days in over four years, sliding alongside equities on the tariff news. September crude futures closed down $4.63, or 7.9%, to end at $53.95 per barrel -- snapping a five-day win streak, and logging their worst daily performance since February 2015.

Gold struggled before Trump's tariff bombshell, with December futures falling $5.40, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,432.40 an ounce. However, gold futures rallied sharply after hours as stocks sold off.