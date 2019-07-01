STN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.04, changing hands as high as $24.20 per share. Stantec Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.44 per share, with $26.74 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.15.
