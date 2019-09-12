STLD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.00, changing hands as high as $32.20 per share. Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STLD's low point in its 52 week range is $25.025 per share, with $48.17 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.91.
