Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Stimulus, trade hopes lift FTSE 100; LSE at life high on Hong Kong bid



* FTSE 100 up 1%, FTSE 250 up 1.2%

* LSE jumps after $39 blnHong Kong offer

* Financials lead gains for main bourse

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Sept 11 (Reuters) - UK stocks advanced on Wednesday on signsof less tension in the U.S.-China trade fight and prospects ofmore stimulus from central banks, while shares in London StockExchange scaled a record high after Hong Kong Exchanges andClearing's offer.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 1%, its best one-day performancein nearly ten days, while the midcap index .FTMC added 1.2%.

London Stock ExchangeLSE.L took the top spot on the mainbourse with a 6% jump after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing0388.HK made a surprise $39 billion takeover approach, a dealthat would create a global trading powerhouse.

However, the stock, which had jumped as much as 17% on thenews, trimmed initial gains as investors took note of thepotential regulatory hurdles and the bid being conditional onLSE ditching its $27 billion deal to buy data company Refinitiv.

"It's a bold move and one that appears to have a low chanceof success," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson wrote.

"Given the long and ignoble history of bids for LSE we thinkthere is a very high bar to clear in order for this to succeed.Whilst HKEX already has a foothold in the UK via its ownershipof the LME, the LSE is a different ball game entirely."

Asia-facing financials and mining heavyweights .FTNMX1770 were among biggest boosts on the FTSE 100 after a report saidChina will introduce important measures to ease the negativeimpact of the trade war with United States.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interestrates in this week's policy meeting, while the U.S. FederalReserve is seen following suit next week as a stretch of weakeconomic data have stoked fears of a recession.

"I wonder whether investors have positioned themselves to bedisappointed," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said in relation tosome aspects of an expected stimulus plan from the ECB.

Some news working in favour of multinational stocks was amove from China to exempt 16 types of U.S. products fromadditional retaliatory tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N25G01S

Shell, which has a secondary listing on the Amsterdamexchange, slipped 1% after a report that the Dutch government isset to get rid of certain deductions for multinational companiesin 2021. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nA5N21Q01V

In results-driven gains, Galliford TryGFRD.L , which thisweek said it has restarted talks to sell its housing units toBovis Homes BVS.L , rose 2.4% after reporting strong margins atLinden Homes despite Brexit-induced weakness in the market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621J1

Smaller companies recorded some sharp moves, with Capital &RegionalCAL.L jumping 12.2% after the company saidGrowthpoint Properties was in talks to buy a majority stake.Gulf Marine Services GMS.L plunged 18% to a life low afterdelaying results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621O2urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2610UE (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur, Bernard Orr and Dan Grebler) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))