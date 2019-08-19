Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Stimulus hopes drive up European shares for second session



* Pan-European STOXX 600 index ends 1.2% higher

* Demand for safe-haven bonds falls back

* Norwegian Air up on stake sale in banking company

By Agamoni Ghosh

Aug 19 (Reuters) - European shares ended higher for a secondstraight session on Monday on signs that measures would beadopted to prop up growth in major economies, while bond yieldsrebounded amid improved global sentiment plagued by recessionworries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX , hammered sincethe start of August by worries of a possible global slowdown,ended 1.2% higher, with Frankfurt shares .GDAXI up 1.3%,recovering from last week's six-month low.

Friday's report that Germany's coalition government mayditch its balanced budget rule to take on new debt and launchstimulus continued to help sentiment. Finance Minister OlafScholz said the country possessed the fiscal strength to counterany future economic crisis "with full force." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25E0BH

"It's a continuation of what we saw on Friday, the hope thattheir government will step in to provide fiscal stimulus toboost growth in the economy," said Carsten Brzeski, chiefeconomist, Germany at ING. "Because news like that is a gamechanger."

The moves from Berlin come on the back of stalled growthacross Europe that has been led by a slowdown in the region'slargest economy, with the U.S.-China trade war, Brexituncertainty and Italy's political woes adding pressure.

RECESSION RISK

Longer-term bond yields in the euro zone as well as theUnited States, whose slide below short-term rates last week setoff alarm bells about a possible recession, were off theirrecord low levels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F0UY

"Its like we had a big storm and now there is a dry periodwith some rays of sunshine which will encourage morerisk-taking, but it is still a highly volatile market," saidBrzeski.

China's central bank added to the stimulus cheer byunveiling interest rate reforms targeted at lowering corporateborrowing costs. The move comes after Beijing announced plans tospur private consumption to shore up growth last week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048

All Europe's stock market sectors ended the session in theblack. Oil stocks .SXEP chalked up their biggest daily gainsince January this year, benefiting from a rise in crude pricesdue to an attack on Saudi oil installations in Yemen. O/R

Among individual stocks, Norwegian Air NWC.OL rose 4%after agreeing to sell its stake in Norwegian Finans HoldingNOFI.OL for 2.22 billion crowns ($247 million) in an attemptto boost the loss-making airline's finances. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F0PJ

Greene KingGNK.L shares jumped nearly 50% after a unit ofCK Asset Holdings Ltd1113.HK agreed to buy the British puboperator. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F2ZY

Investors will be watching for minutes from the latestpolicy meetings of both the U.S. Federal Reserve and theEuropean Central Bank later this week, along with global PMInumbers, to further assess the health of the world economy.