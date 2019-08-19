Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Stimulus hints drive European stocks higher



* Hopes for German stimulus, China rate steps lift mood

* Demand for safe-havens bonds fall back

* Germany's DAX outperforms broader market (For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - European stock markets rose for thesecond session running on Monday, with Frankfurt shares leadinga recovery from last week's six-month lows as investors cheeredsigns of moves by Germany and China to counter slowing growth.

Friday's report that Germany's right-left coalitiongovernment would be prepared to ditch its balanced budget ruleand take on new debt to counter a possible recession, continuedto help the DAX index .GDAXI , which climbed 1.1%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

That came as oil stocks benefited from a rise in crudeprices due to an attack on Saudi oil installations in Yemen andas China took steps to guide interest rates for companies lower,aiming to prop up a flagging economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0F6urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX , hammered sincethe start of August by worries about a possible slide back intorecession, was 0.9% higher by 0818 GMT.

"It's a continuation of the feel good factor that we saw onFriday ... but the wider fear factor is still very much aliveand well," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

"Germany is normally very prudent and wouldn't be the kindof country to rely on a stimulus package to get their economygoing again, but the fact that they are considering it tells usthat they are actually a bit worried."

Longer-term bond yields in the euro zone as well as theUnited States, whose slide below short-term rates last week setoff alarm bells, were off record low levels on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F0UY

All eyes this week will move to the U.S. Federal Reserve'sannual meetings in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with the U.S. centralbank widely expected to cut interest rates again next month.

Investors are counting on central banks to head off anyslide in the global economy, and as a result equity markets,after a rocky few months.

Among major gainers were European banks .SX7P , which rose1.2%, led by a 3% rise for Deutsche BankDBKGn.DE , and morethan 1% rise for China-focused HSBCHSBA.L .

