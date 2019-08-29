Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Stifel Financial Corporation ( SF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.84, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SF was $51.84, representing a -16.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.94 and a 35.04% increase over the 52 week low of $38.39.

SF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ). SF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.58%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.