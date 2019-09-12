Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Stewart Information Services Corporation ( STC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that STC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.13, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STC was $36.13, representing a -21.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.75 and a 10.79% increase over the 52 week low of $32.61.

STC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC ) and Aon plc ( AON ). STC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports STC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 21.3%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STC as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF ( FLSA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLSA with an decrease of -15.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STC at 9.97%.