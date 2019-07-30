Stewardship Financial Corp (SSFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Stewardship Financial Corp ( SSFN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SSFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that SSFN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.45, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSFN was $15.45, representing a -1.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.72 and a 88.41% increase over the 52 week low of $8.20.

SSFN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SSFN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91.

