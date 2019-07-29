Quantcast

Sterling slides to weakest since March 2017 on no-deal Brexit fears

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Sterling dropped to another low on Monday, hitting its weakest since March 2017 as investors grow increasingly worried that Britain is headed towards a disorderly exit from the European Union without a transition deal.

Senior ministers said on Sunday that new Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was working on the assumption that the EU will not renegotiate its Brexit deal and is ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without a deal on Oct. 31.

The pound dropped 0.2% to $1.2363 in early London trading. It was also lower against the euro, touching 90.01 pence .





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar