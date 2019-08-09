Quantcast

Sterling slide knocks travel agent On The Beach outlook

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 9 (Reuters) - Online travel agent On The Beach Group Plc warned that its 2019 results would be hit by a sharp fall in the pound, which has led to an increase in the price of its packages.

On The Beach shares were down 18% to 365.6 pence at 0840 GMT as it said annual results would be below its own forecasts as higher prices made it tough to gain market share while maintaining margins.

The British-based company said it prices its packages dynamically rather than using a currency hedge, which reduces exposure to currency fluctuations.

The pound hit to a two-year low against the euro on Thursday on uncertainties over the nature and course of a potential no-deal Brexit and subdued consumer sentiment.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar