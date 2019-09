Reuters





LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sterling gained in early London trading on Wednesday, as investors gave a cautious welcome to British lawmakers success in seizing control of parliamentary time to try and block a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling, which on Tuesday fell below $1.20 and to its weakest in three-years, rose 0.4% to the day's high of $1.2129 .

Against the euro it rallied 0.3% to 90.53 pence .