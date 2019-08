Reuters





By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The pound recovered slightly on Friday from the 30-month low it reached on Thursday versus the dollar, after the low levels brought some buyers back in.

Sterling was last trading flat at $1.2117 and at 91.50 pence against the euro .

With Boris Johnson as the new prime minister, and his Brexiteer cabinet, most investors have become increasingly worried that the UK may crash out of the European Union without a transitional agreement in place.