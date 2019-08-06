Sterling finds some support but Brexit fears keep it near lows

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The British pound rose slightly on Tuesday to hold above recent lows although it remained vulnerable as traders still worry that Britain is headed for a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling hit a new 23-month low against the euro overnight, with the losses largely down to strength in the single currency rather than more Brexit-related worries.

The Guardian newspaper reported late on Monday that Brussels diplomats briefed after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief European envoy said it was clear Johnson had no intention of renegotiating the withdrawal agreement.

The risk of a no-deal Brexit in October has surged in recent weeks under Johnson, hammering the pound to its lowest in more than two years.

On Tuesday, sterling rose 0.3% against the dollar to $1.2173 , away from the 31-month low of $1.2080 hit last week.

Against the euro the pound recovered from a nearly 2-year low of 92.49 pence to touch 92.06 pence, up 0.2% on the day.

"In the run-up to the Brexit deadline at end-October, we expect EUR/GBP to remain volatile and maybe more so than we previously thought likely. Financial markets are taking Boris Johnson's direct approach literally and, in the run-up to October, this could mean EUR/GBP will drift higher," Danske Bank analysts said, predicting euro/sterling could go to 97 pence.

"Our base case continues to be a much, much less dramatic outcome at the end of October. We expect EUR/GBP to settle at 0.89-0.91 (89 to 91 pence per euro) on the back of an extension and/or snap election," they added.