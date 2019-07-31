Quantcast

Sterling bounces 0.7% after four days of steep falls

By Reuters

By Olga Cotaga

July 31 (Reuters) - Sterling bounced as much as 0.7% versus the dollar and euro on Wednesday, enjoying a respite after four days of falls that took it to the lowest in more than two and a half years.

Analysts attributed the recovery to some end-month portfolio re-adjustments, coupled with the fact that a no-deal Brexit isn't still fully priced into the British currency.

The pound was last up 0.7% at $1.2224 and at 91.15 pence versus the common currency. Earlier this week it fell to a 28-month low of $1.2120.

"(The bounce) doesn't change the bigger picture and the pound will contine to weaken but clearly it won't be a one-way street," Hardman added.





