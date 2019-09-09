Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sterling Bancorp (Symbol: STL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.59, changing hands as high as $19.63 per share. Sterling Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.62 per share, with $23.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.56.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »