Sterling Bancorp (STL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Sterling Bancorp ( STL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that STL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.85, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STL was $21.85, representing a -6.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.40 and a 39.88% increase over the 52 week low of $15.62.

STL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). STL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports STL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.17%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ( KRE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 1.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STL at 2.34%.