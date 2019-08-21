Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. ( SBT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.63, the dividend yield is .42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBT was $9.63, representing a -28.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.54 and a 44.81% increase over the 52 week low of $6.65.

SBT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). SBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.17%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.