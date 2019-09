Reuters





Sept 4 (Reuters) - Two-month implied sterling-dollar volatility eased on Wednesday off the previous day's three-year highs after UK lawmakers took a step towards averting no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 by winning a vote to take control of parliamentary time.

Two-month volatility, the contract encompassing the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, slipped to trade just above 14 vols, having risen on Tuesday above 16 . Overnight volatility also slipped after spiking over 16 vols .

Volatility remains elevated, however -- two-month implied vol was at 8 vols in early August.