Stepan Company (SCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Stepan Company ( SCL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SCL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SCL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.06, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCL was $93.06, representing a -8.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.84 and a 34.54% increase over the 52 week low of $69.17.

SCL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) and Unilever PLC ( UL ). SCL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.48. Zacks Investment Research reports SCL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4%, compared to an industry average of -12.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF ( PSCM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an decrease of -15.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCL at 6.98%.