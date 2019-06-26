Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation ( SCM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SCM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 66th quarter that SCM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.9, the dividend yield is 9.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCM was $13.9, representing a -9.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.30 and a 19.31% increase over the 52 week low of $11.65.

SCM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports SCM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.57%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

