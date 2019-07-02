Quantcast

Steinhoff seeks to recoup payments paid to former CEO

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 2 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International said on Tuesday it had started legal proceedings against former chief executive Markus Jooste and former chief financial officer Ben La Grange in a high court to recover certain salary and bonus payments paid to them prior to 2017.

The retailer's CEO in March told lawmakers that Jooste, la Grange, along with six other people, were identified by an investigation as players in inflating Steinhoff profits and asset values over several years.

Steinhoff first flagged holes in its accounts in December 2017 -- the warning shot for an accounting fraud since put at more than $7 billion -- shocking investors who had backed its rise from a small South African outfit to a discount furniture retailer straddling four continents.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar