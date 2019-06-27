Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Steelcase Inc. ( SCS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.1, the dividend yield is 3.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCS was $16.1, representing a -16.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.35 and a 22.9% increase over the 52 week low of $13.10.

SCS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( GWW ) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ( HDS ). SCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports SCS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.67%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

