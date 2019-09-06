Steel producer Nucor CEO Ferriola to retire

Shutterstock photo





Sept 6 (Reuters) - Top U.S. steel producer Nucor Corp said on Friday Chief Executive Officer John Ferriola would retire on Dec.31 and will be succeeded by senior executive Leon Topalian.

Topalian, who was executive vice president, was also named president and chief operating officer.

