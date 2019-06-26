Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Steel Dynamics, Inc. ( STLD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.87, the dividend yield is 3.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STLD was $29.87, representing a -39.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.70 and a 19.36% increase over the 52 week low of $25.03.

STLD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as POSCO ( PKX ) and ArcelorMittal ( MT ). STLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.3. Zacks Investment Research reports STLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -37.46%, compared to an industry average of -25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STLD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STLD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STLD as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF ( XME )

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF ( SLX )

ValueShares U.S. Quantitative Value ETF ( QVAL )

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value ( MDYV )

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF ( IJJ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJJ with an increase of 0.88% over the last 100 days. XME has the highest percent weighting of STLD at 4.64%.