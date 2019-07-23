Quantcast

Steel Dynamics Earnings: STLD Stock Up, Company Misses Guidance

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD ) posted its quarterly earnings results late on Monday, amassing a profit that missed the Wall Street consensus forecast, yet revenue was stronger than what analysts expected-the stock is up less than 1% the following day.

Steel Dynamics Earnings Source: Shutterstock

The steel producer - hailing out of Fort Wayne, In. - raked in adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which is a couple of cents below the Wall Street guidance of 89 cents per share, according to data compiled by  Zacks Investment Research . This amount marked a decline of more than 40% when compared to the year-ago quarterly profit of $1.53 per share, also adjusted for non-recurring items.

Steel Dynamics also revealed that its sales for the period tallied in at $2.77 billion, marking a decline from the $3.09 billion it brought in during the same period a year ago. The figure did manage to surpass analysts' projection by 2.83%, according to the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The business has now topped Wall Street revenue outlook three times over the last four quarters.

STLD stock is up about 0.8% on Tuesday, the day after the company's results.

More From InvestorPlace

Compare Brokers

The post Steel Dynamics Earnings: STLD Stock Up, Company Misses Guidance appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar