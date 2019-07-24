Steady start seen following mixed overnight session

Reuters





SYDNEY, July 25 (IFR) - Asian risk markets may lack impetus following a mixed overnight session on Wall Street where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaled new closing peaks, while the Dow Jones retreated on disappointing results from a couple of industrial giants.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.47% and 0.85%, fuelled by rallying chipmakers after Texas Instruments (up 7.4%) reassured investors about global chip demand.

It was a different story for the Dow Jones which declined 0.29%, led by a 4.5% slide in trade-sensitive Caterpillar's share price and a 3.1% fall for Boeing after posting its largest-ever quarterly loss.

Trade-sensitive stocks fared well on US/China trade deal hopes, but financials lost ground as Deutsche Bank reported a bigger-than-expected loss and weak regional data strengthened the case for further monetary stimuli from the ECB which holds its monthly board meeting later today.

Sovereign bonds were in demand on both sides of the Atlantic following the weaker-than-expected flash July eurozone PMI report. This revealed a significant drop in the headline reading to 51.1 from June's 52.2, well below the 52.1 consensus forecast, as the manufacturing index fell to 46.4 from 47.6.

US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields ended New York trading down 2bp, 3bp and 4bp at 1.82%, 2.05% and 2.58%, after German, UK and Italian 10-year yields had closed 3bp, 1bp and 10bp lower at minus 0.38%, 0.68% and 1.50%, respectively.

Primary markets

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, rated A1/A/A, acting through its London branch, issued a £600m (US$750m) 1.5% three-year senior unsecured Reg S bond at Gilts plus 108bp, inside 115bp-120bp area IPTs.

Privately owned power Chinese generating company GCL Intelligent Energy, rated B1 (Moody's), begins investor meetings in Hong Kong and Singapore today for a proposed debut offering of US dollar Reg S senior unsecured notes. Standard Chartered Bank, Haitong International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are global coordinators and lead managers with DBS Bank and ICBC International.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Sydney branch, is due to price an Australian dollar three-year floating-rate covered bond offering today, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch), with ANZ, CIBC, HSBC, NAB and Westpac. Initial guidance is three-month BBSW plus 52bp area.

Triple A rated European Investment Bank is expected to tap its A$1.25bn 3.3% February 3 2028 Climate Awareness bond for a minimum A$150m (US$105m) today via Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura. Guidance is asset swaps plus 44bp.

Energy delivery service AusNet Services, rated A3/A- (Moody's/S&P), has set guidance at asset swaps plus 135bp area for a 10-year Australian dollar senior unsecured MTN offering. ANZ, HSBC and NAB are lead managers for the trade, expected to price today.