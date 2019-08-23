Statkraft acquires second German electric vehicle charging firm

Shutterstock photo





OSLO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Statkraft has agreed to buy German electric vehicle (EV) charging company E-WALD GmbH, to strengthen its position in the German and European EV charging market, the Norwegian power producer said on Friday.

The acquisition of Bavaria-based E-WALD, which operates 300 charging stations and offers EV leasing services, will add a customer base of 7,000 drivers for Statkraft.

Like other Nordic energy firms, Statkraft has sought opportunities to tap the European EV charging market and also acquired another German company last year, called eeMobility.

It aims to grow an EV charging business in key growth markets in Europe.

The Statkraft Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating.