State Street (STT) Beat on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

State Street came out with adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.Lower expenses supported the results.You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for State Street depicted a bearish stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate moved 2.8% downward over the past seven days.Nonetheless, State Street has an impressive earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q2, the company delivered positive surprises in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 1.6%.

Revenue Came in Higher than Expected



State Street posted revenues of $2.87 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 billion. However, the figure was 2% down from the prior-year quarter.



Key Q2 Statistics



Including notable items, earnings came in at $1.42 per share

Expenses decreased 1% year over year to $2.15 billion

Assets under custody and administration were $32.7 trillion as of Jun 30, 2019

Assets under management were $2.9 trillion as of Jun 30, 2019

Returned roughly $475 million to shareholders, consisting of $300 million worth of share repurchases and nearly $175 million in dividends



The company achieved $175 million in savings in the first six months of 2019. Now, State Street projects to generate roughly $400 million in cost savings, up from prior target of $350 million.



What Zacks Rank Says



The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for State Street. However, is since the lates t earnings performance yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



